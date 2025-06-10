NHS bus tour to raise awareness of cancer symptoms and screening is coming to Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth soon

A bus tour which aims to raise awareness of the symptoms of cancer and the importance of screening is coming to sites in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth soon.

The NHS Cancer Bus Tour will be stopping at Regent Grove in Leamington on Tuesday June 17 from 10am to 4pm.

It will also stop at The National Agricultural Centre at Stoneleigh Park, Kenilworth on Thursday June 19 from 10am to 4pm.

And on Thursday September 4 it will stop at Delta Hotels, in Stratford Road, Budbrooke, Warwick from 9am to 12.30pm.

The NHS Cancer Bus. Picture supplied.

Onboard the bus, visitors will find a team of healthcare experts including GPs, consultants, and representatives from the Targeted Lung Health Check and Bowel Screening teams.

The team will be encouraging residents to “check it, don’t chance it” by engaging in conversations about cancer screening and local support services.

The bus will be also be stopping at other sites across Warwickshire throughout July and September.

For more information visit https://tinyurl.com/y37va6xh