"Why I love being a childminder": Leamington woman shares her story

A Leamington woman has shared why she loves being a childminder as part of a campaign by Warwickshire County Council to encourage others to take up the profession.

Alley said: 'When I first became a childminder, I loved that I had found a way to maintain my professional identity within the education sector while also being fully present as a parent.

"Five years on, that hasn't changed, but I’ve also come to deeply value the autonomy the role offers. It’s allowed me to grow as a professional, design a curriculum I truly believe in, and build meaningful, lasting connections with both children and their families.

“In sharing my story, I hope to raise the profile of childminding as a dynamic and deeply rewarding career.

"It's so important that we continue to shine a light on the childminder workforce as an essential jigsaw piece in the rich, complex puzzle of the early years sector.”

Warwickshire has close to 200 registered childminders whose valuable work helps infants and children learn and develop every day.

Anyone who enjoys working with children and has a suitable home environment, with access to a safe outdoor play area, could find that childminding is a perfect fit.

The county council offers a guide on its website outlining the steps to becoming a successful childminder, including the training and support options available.

It can be accessed here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childcare/become-childminder

Cllr Wayne Briggs, Warwickshire County Council Cabinet Member for Education, said: "Childminding is an integral part of the early years education landscape and offers a chance to not only pursue a fulfilling career but also to play a vital role in shaping young children’s development, and in turn supporting our commitment to a child friendly county where children are happy, healthy, safe and skilled.

“Alley’s story is really informative and inspiring and I hope it will and encourage people to give serious thought to embarking on a career in childminding."