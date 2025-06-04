The Myton Hospices’ GP Information Clinic success sparks national interest

The Myton Hospices innovative GP Information Clinic initiative has inspired hospices across the UK to explore this new approach to improving early access to palliative and end of life care.

By breaking down misconceptions around hospice care, the clinics are helping to ensure more people receive the support they need earlier in their illness – empowering them to make informed decisions and positively impacting their end of life care outcomes.

After a successful pilot that first commenced in 2021 with 15 GP Practices in Coventry, Myton has spent almost four years developing and refining the model, supporting hundreds of patients and their loved ones. Myton’s GP Information Clinics now use a Hybrid model that sees a monthly clinic operating across two Primary Care Networks in Leamington Spa, Kenilworth and Warwick.

The Myton GP Information Clinics are led by Myton’s Community Engagement Manager, Olivia Bowskill – Registered Nurse. The clinics are designed to ensure people with life-limiting illnesses are connected with the right support earlier in their illness. Working in partnership with Primary Care Networks helps streamline referral pathways, build a better understanding of hospice care, and support patients and their carers to feel more confident in accessing available support from the point of diagnosis.

Importantly, the clinics also strengthen relationships with GP Practices, ensuring more healthcare professionals understand the full range of services Myton offers. By raising awareness and building trust, Myton is also supporting GPs with referring patients for expert, compassionate palliative and end of life care.

Myton has collected feedback from patients, carers and healthcare professionals throughout the implementation and delivery of the clinics.

One of the patients who shared their experience said:

“I think the clinic is vital. We felt extremely listened to and not rushed. The nurse gave time to my husband and that meant so much to us. It’s good to know what support is available to help improve my quality of life. I feel reassured now and pleased that I have attended this clinic in my GP Practice.”

A Care Coordinator based within one of the Clinic GP Practices said:

“The GP Information Clinic has significantly improved early access to palliative care services and provided patients with a valuable opportunity to explore their health and care pathways in a supportive and welcoming environment. It has eased pressure on GPs by focusing on holistic and non-clinical elements of care, while Olivia’s compassion, empathy, and professionalism have been invaluable. Her contributions have strengthened collaborative working and brought positive outcomes for patients and their carers.”

Myton is celebrating the success of its GP-based clinics by sharing best practice with hospices across the UK. Olivia Bowskill recently presented the results at Hospice UK’s Hospice Community Engagement Network – an event bringing together hospice community engagement professionals from across the UK to share insights, challenges and solutions.

Following her presentation, several hospices expressed an interest in introducing their own GP Information Clinic, using Myton’s model as a guide.

Myton’s Community Engagement Manager, Olivia said:

“I am incredibly proud of the difference our GP Information Clinics have made – not just to the patients we’ve seen here at Myton, but in the way it’s helping to transform perceptions of hospice care within the community. Many of the people we’ve supported through these clinics would not have accessed our services as early otherwise, and that early intervention can make such a difference to someone’s quality of life.

“We are, I believe, the only hospice offering this unique service that is fully embedded within the GP Practice setting and it’s so important to share our learnings so that more people can benefit. The fact that other hospices want to replicate this model means more people across the UK could get the care and support they need, earlier in their illness.”

Myton’s GP Information Clinics are helping to change perceptions, strengthen relationships with healthcare providers, and most importantly, supporting people with a life-limiting illness to live well for longer and access all of the services available to them.

Myton is currently exploring funding opportunities to expand the offer further to support more patients and their carers across Coventry and Warwickshire.

To find out more about Myton’s GP Information Clinics, please contact Olivia Bowskill, Community Engagement Manager, at [email protected]

You can also learn more about They Myton Hospices’ services and who they support online at www.mytonhospice.org/Services