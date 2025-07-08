Trust’s heartfelt thanks to fearless Rugby fundraiser and her Arden Angels

Hospital bosses have paid a heartfelt ‘thank you’ to a fearless Rugby fundraiser for her inspirational efforts in aid of cancer patients.

As we reported in May, Tracie Townsend-Mills and her army of Arden Angels have donated more than £220,000 to University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust charity.

After passing the landmark figure recently with a Strictly-style dance show, Tracie was invited to University Hospital, Coventry, for a special presentation.

(Photo: University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire (UHCW) NHS Trust).

Trust chair Sue Noyes and chief executive officer Professor Andy Hardy took the opportunity to pass on their gratitude in person, as well as handing Tracie a special certificate and bouquet of flowers.

Professor Hardy said: “It was a pleasure and privilege to be able to welcome Tracie to the Trust for us to show our appreciation for all she has done.

“Tracie wanted to give back to the NHS and the amount of money raised is staggering. It demonstrates the impact our care can have on people’s lives.”

Tracie was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and has undergone a double mastectomy and years of chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

While having treatment, she was inspired to raise £1,000 for a reclining chair to make undergoing chemotherapy more comfortable.

With the help of friends who held garden parties, treasure hunts, bingo nights and dance events, as well as undertaking fun runs, head shaves and skydives, the target was quickly passed and helped to fund 20 chairs at the Arden Cancer Centre.

The fundraising campaign continued and has paid for the Laurel Unit at the Hospital of St Cross in Rugby to be converted into a specialist breast surgery care centre, a drinks trolley at the Maple Unit and £26,000 for palliative radiotherapy research.

Sue added: “The way Tracie has always thought of others even throughout her own personal battle is quite remarkable. She is an amazing, kind-hearted woman and our patients will feel the benefits of her efforts for years to come.”

Tracie’s selfless campaigning has seen her honoured with a Special Appreciation Award by the Mayor of Rugby. She has regularly featured in the Rugby Advertiser and appeared on BBC TV as part of the One Big Thank You on the One Show.

UHCW charity director Jo O’Sullivan said: “In spite of all that cancer has thrown at Tracie, she remains a positive force for good and an inspiration to her ‘Angels’ and the whole community.”

The fundraising total now stands at £220,000 and donations can be made here: https://www.justgiving.com/team/strictlysam2025

Tracie’s cancer is now best supportive palliative care – but she is not stopping. She not only continues to fundraise but is now promoting her Check Your Ducks campaign to get people talking and checking for signs and symptoms of cancer on the 17th of every month (Tracie’s birthday date).

“I knew I had to try to make a difference for the wonderful NHS staff at both the Arden Centre and Maple Unit,” she said.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we have achieved but none of it would have been possible without a truly amazing community of friends, family and supporters.”