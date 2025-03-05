Warwickshire 'is free of Hepatitis C ahead of national target'
Warwickshire County Council (WCC) says the Change Grow Live, a drugs and alcohol service it commissioned, “has worked tirelessly to develop quicker diagnoses and treatment for people living with Hep C across the county”.
NHS England is working towards a country wide elimination of Hep C by the end of 2025, something Warwickshire has already achieved.
Micro-elimination means the elimination of Hep C in a specific population through quick and easy diagnosis and treatment.
Cllr Margaret Bell, WCC’s portfolio holder for adult social Care and Health said: “What a great achievement for all of those involved in such groundbreaking work.
"I would like to extend or thanks to Change Grow Live for the dedication and strive that has led to future procedures in place to continue to help with diagnosis and treatment of Hep C.”
For more information about Hep C and to order a home test visit www.nhs.uk/conditions/hepatitis-c