Families braved the rain to enjoy a fun day to mark a special anniversary at a Rugby church on Saturday.

It was held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Oliver Street to mark the 50th anniversary of the building’s first opening.

Organisers said the heavy rain did not dampen spirits, with hundreds of people gathering inside and undercover to join in with the celebration.

Having a hoot at the fun day.

Visitors enjoyed face-painting, giant inflatables, birds of prey, and the opportunity to meet fire fighters from the Rugby Fire Station.

Bishop Neil Plumbley said: “We had a lovely comment from a family that attended the fun day that encapsulated the day. They said they had never visited our church before, but I’m thrilled that they found everyone to be friendly and their son had the best soggy time playing on the inflatables.”