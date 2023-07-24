Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Chapel doors open for anniversary celebrations at family fun day

Fire fighters, face-painting, giant inflatables, birds of prey
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:26 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 14:27 BST

Families braved the rain to enjoy a fun day to mark a special anniversary at a Rugby church on Saturday.

It was held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Oliver Street to mark the 50th anniversary of the building’s first opening.

Organisers said the heavy rain did not dampen spirits, with hundreds of people gathering inside and undercover to join in with the celebration.

Most Popular
Having a hoot at the fun day.Having a hoot at the fun day.
Having a hoot at the fun day.

Visitors enjoyed face-painting, giant inflatables, birds of prey, and the opportunity to meet fire fighters from the Rugby Fire Station.

Bishop Neil Plumbley said: “We had a lovely comment from a family that attended the fun day that encapsulated the day. They said they had never visited our church before, but I’m thrilled that they found everyone to be friendly and their son had the best soggy time playing on the inflatables.”

Food donations from attendees were collected on the day for the Rugby Food Bank.

Related topics:FireRugbyOrganisers