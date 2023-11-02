“The focus for the service will be to remember the 60th Anniversary of National Service. This year members of the Rugby Ukrainian Group will be participating in the Parade as we remember all those affected by the ongoing conflicts throughout the world”

Hillmorton is hosting a series of events to commemorate the service of all those who have been - and continue - to be affected by war and conflict throughout the world.

On Armistice Day, Saturday, November 11, members of Hillmorton Branch, Royal British Legion, will gather at Hillmorton War Memorial at 10.50am to observe a 2 minute silence at 11am.

The Brass Band of Central England together with the Rugby Male Voice Choir and the Ukrainian Ladies Choir will be performing a Festival of Remembrance, a concert of Remembrance and Hope at St Andrew’s Church on November 11 at 7pm in aid of the Hillmorton Branch, Royal British Legion and the Ukrainian Charity. Tickets cost £12 (£10 concessions) and are available from (01788) 565609 or 07732 3453599.

The poppies at Leamington Hastings.

On Remembrance Sunday (November 12) the annual parade will assemble at Hillmorton Ex-Servicemen’s Club at 10.30am. Led by members of Brass Band of Central England, service veterans, members of uniformed and youth organisations will parade to the Hillmorton War Memorial for a short service.

Kathryn Lawrence, Chairman Hillmorton Branch, said: “The focus for the service will be to remember the 60th Anniversary of National Service. This year members of the Rugby Ukrainian Group will be participating in the Parade as we remember all those affected by the ongoing conflicts throughout the world.”

A striking sea of crafted red poppies cascades from Leamington Hastings Church.

The project was started a year, with the aim of making one poppy for every parishioner – about 400 in total.

Poppies at Braunston Marina.

Friends, neighbours and schoolchildren loved the idea and made in excess of 2,800 poppies.

It took more than 220 hours to sew the poppies on to the 10m long net which is now hanging from the church making its way to the war memorial.

There’s also a large display of people from the village who were in past conflicts and those who had family in those conflicts.