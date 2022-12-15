Rugby couple receive congratulations from the King on their 65th wedding anniversary

Dave and Maureen Frankton have now received cards from the Queen and the King

The couple have just celebrated 65 years of marriage.

Not many couples in Rugby can say they have received cards from Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles.

Blue Sapphire Wedding couple Dave and Maureen Frankton, who have just celebrated 65 years of wedded bliss, were delighted to hear from the Queen on their 60th anniversary.

They received a message from King Charles and Consort Camilla to mark their latest celebration.

The couple on their wedding day.

Dave and Maureen, both 84, first laid eyes on each other in Clifton.

Their sons said: “Dad’s parents used to run the small shop on Vicarage Hill Clifton, which has long gone and Mum was a former ‘Miss Clifton’.

“They were married on November 2 1957 at Rugby Register Office and the reception was held at Mum’s parents home in Station Road Clifton. The honeymoon was basically one night in Coventry before returning the following day to go to work.”

Their first home was in Pinders Lane, Rugby.

They added: “Dad began work as an apprentice at the British Thompson Houston Company (The BTH) in 1954 in Rugby. He was 15 years old and remained there for his entire career 45 years.

“During that time he worked in Production Control and saw the company change its name from BTH to AEI then to GEC and finally to Alstom. After Alstom he worked as a handyman at Rugby School, Kilbracken House for a number of years before his retirement. Mum had numerous jobs throughout her working life.

“She worked at BTH, Lodge Plugs and at the Thomas Hunter Factory in Mill Road where she worked on the ‘twilight shift’ packing jam jar lids. She was also a school dinner Lady. She was also the guard at the Lloyds Banking Branch in Murray Road which served the old Cattle Market in Rugby when it was raided by armed robbers in the 1980s.”

They have sons Graham and Raymond, grandaughters Jennifer and Katy and two great grandchildren, Jack and Lorelai.

The happy occasion was celebrated with a meal at Kilworth House.