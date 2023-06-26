Rugby Royal British Legion members unite to mark 60 years since the ending of National Service

The last national servicemen left the armed forces in May 1963

A two minute silence was held.

British Legion members from across Rugby Borough came together to mark 60 years since the ending of National Service.

Bilton, Hillmorton and Rugby branches organised a service at Hillmorton Ex-Servicemen’s Club to commemorate the end to service calls, when the last national servicemen leaving the armed forces, in May 1963.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Veterans and members of the public gathered at Hillmorton War Memorial for a service led by Reverend Steve Gold and Reverend Anne-Marie Marsh which included a minute’s silence.

Legion branches joined from across the borough.

Members paraded with the banners of the Rugby Squadron Air Training Corpse and Rugby Sea and Royal Marine Cadets.

The Exhortation is an extract from a poem by Robert Laurence Binyon called For the Fallen, written in mid-September 1914, shortly after the outbreak of The War. It was spoken by Michael Bond from the Bilton Branch.

And, Hillmorton member Ted Brightwell gave the Kohima Epitaph – the inscription on the war memorial in Kohima, India, where British, India and Gurkha soldiers united in battle against a Japanese offensive. It reads:

Advertisement

Advertisement

When you go homeTell them of us and sayFor your tomorrowWe gave our today

Tributes were paid.

Everyone returned to the club for a get-together and entertainment.