Rugby's young and old join to honour fallen heroes on Remembrance Sunday

Rugby's old and young will join to honour fallen heroes on Remembrance Sunday.

The borough's annual remembrance service and parade takes place at the War Memorial gates on Sunday, November 12.

Rugby Mayor Maggie O'Rourke, and the civic party walk from the rear of Lesley Souter House, in Whitehall Road, to the War Memorial gates in Hillmorton Road to participate in the parade and service.

Rugby's remembrance service and parade takes place at the War Memorial gates on Sunday 12 November. (Photo courtesy of Veronika Beckova).

Representatives from around 20 contingents, including the 250 Squadron of the Queen's Gurkha Signals, the Royal British Legion and ex-service organisations, gather in Hillmorton Road - between Whitehall Recreation Ground and Temple Street - at 10.25am to be reviewed by the Mayor before marching on parade to the War Memorial gates.

Members of the public can attend the service and parade, which takes place from around 10.50am to around 11.30am.

A two minute silence takes place during the service. The Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, the Mayor and representatives from the contingents then lay wreaths at the memorial gates.

Members of the public can lay wreaths at the gates when the service has concluded.

The Rev Canon Edmund Newey leads the service, assisted by Father Aji Alphonse. Martin Myatt, of the Rugby No.1 branch of the Royal British Legion, delivers the exhortation, while the Mayor's Cadet, Corporal Arthur Mortimer of the Army Cadet Force (Minden Company) Rugby Detachment, reads the Kohima Epitaph.

The Salvation Army provides music for the service.

The following road closures come into operation for remembrance services in the borough: 8am to noon - section of Hillmorton Road between Temple Street and the roundabout at Whitehall Road (both directions). Whole of Whitehall Road (both directions) and section of Hillmorton Road between Moultrie Road and the roundabout at Whitehall Road. Access to the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Centre only permitted until 10am.

From 10am to noon - section of Hillmorton Road to Bruce Williams Way. Traffic leaving Bruce Williams Way to be escorted to turn left on to Hillmorton Road. No access to Bruce Williams Way permitted. Access for emergency vehicles maintained at all times.

Diversion from Hillmorton Road to Lower Hillmorton Road via Temple Street/Caldecott Street and from Hillmorton Road to Clifton Road.

In Hillmorton, from 10.30am to 11.45am - High Street (from its junction with Deerings Road to its junction with Fenwick Drive).

Diversion from Deerings Road to Fenwick Drive/Watts Lane via Deerings Road, Wesley Road, Fenwick Drive and via Deerings Road to School Street and Watts Lane.In Wolston, from 10.15am to 11.30am - Main Street from the junction with School Street (including slip road in front of baptist chapel) to Main Street junction with Meadow Road.

Armistice Day

On Armistice Day, Saturday, November 11, Rugby Borough Council supports the Royal British Legion in the tradition of a two minute silence at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in memory of those who gave their lives for their country.