Scrum, they told me, pa rum pum pum pum....Rugby's Webb Ellis statue gets a festive makeover

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rugbeians are proving ‘tis the season to be jolly.

The statue of William Webb Ellis at Rugby School has been given a festive makeover.

Rugby mum Lynsey Byrne captured this shot of the statue dressed as Santa.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

William Webb Ellis gets a new look. Picture: Lynsey Byrne

Advertisement

Advertisement

If it’s good enough for Lord John Scott’s statue in Dunchurch, it's good enough for Webb Ellis. The Dunchurch memorial has been turned into Queen Poppy from Trolls.

Let’s hope it keeps them warm this chilly December.