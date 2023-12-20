Scrum, they told me, pa rum pum pum pum....Rugby's Webb Ellis statue gets a festive makeover
Sculptor Graham Ibbeson’s bronze statue has had a makeover
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Rugbeians are proving ‘tis the season to be jolly.
The statue of William Webb Ellis at Rugby School has been given a festive makeover.
Rugby mum Lynsey Byrne captured this shot of the statue dressed as Santa.
Advertisement
Advertisement
If it’s good enough for Lord John Scott’s statue in Dunchurch, it's good enough for Webb Ellis. The Dunchurch memorial has been turned into Queen Poppy from Trolls.
Let’s hope it keeps them warm this chilly December.
Ho ho ho!