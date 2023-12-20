Register
Scrum, they told me, pa rum pum pum pum....Rugby's Webb Ellis statue gets a festive makeover

Sculptor Graham Ibbeson’s bronze statue has had a makeover
Lucie Green
By Lucie Green
Published 20th Dec 2023, 17:05 GMT
Updated 20th Dec 2023, 17:13 GMT
Rugbeians are proving ‘tis the season to be jolly.

The statue of William Webb Ellis at Rugby School has been given a festive makeover.

Rugby mum Lynsey Byrne captured this shot of the statue dressed as Santa.

William Webb Ellis gets a new look. Picture: Lynsey ByrneWilliam Webb Ellis gets a new look. Picture: Lynsey Byrne
William Webb Ellis gets a new look. Picture: Lynsey Byrne
If it’s good enough for Lord John Scott’s statue in Dunchurch, it's good enough for Webb Ellis. The Dunchurch memorial has been turned into Queen Poppy from Trolls.

Let’s hope it keeps them warm this chilly December.

Ho ho ho!

