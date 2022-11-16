Unique composer, musician and entertainer brings concert of Christmas and other music to Rugby

World performer Simeon Wood at Rugby Baptist Church

Get your tickets to see Simeon Wood.

Composer, musician and entertainer Simeon Wood is bringing his concert of Christmas and other music to Rugby for the first time.

He will be appearing at Rugby Baptist Church, Regent Place, on Sunday, December 11, at 6.30pm.

Simeon has appeared all over the world, including on Britain’s Got Talent, the One Show and the Chris Evans Breakfast Show.

The list of instruments he plays continues to grow. Celtic whistles, panpipes, South American quena, Chinese flutes and the Ba-Hu, flutes of various sizes from the bass to the piccolo, and very occasionally the didgeridoo.

Advertisement

The performer will also use more unconventional objects like a walking stick and bicycle pump.

Simeon enjoys performing all over the world playing on an ever-increasing array of unusual instruments, all with unique sounds.