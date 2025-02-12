'I was in a fairyland of beautiful lights - and then I saw the love of my life!' Your memories of Lights of Leamington

For Marion Randall, the beautiful Lights of Leamington have a special place in her heart.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only was it a land filled with magical childhood memories, but it was the place she met the love of her life.

The toughest question is this - which was the most stunning site, the lights or her husband-to-be?!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I would have to say my husband!" she said after a short pause.

Jephson Gardens flower beds (photo: Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum)

Marion, who will soon turn 88, got in touch with us after reading about Leamington's inaugural Spotlight Festival 2025, which is inspired by the historic Lights of Leamington, a beloved event held in Jephson Gardens from 1951 to 1961, which drew thousands with its spectacular illuminations.

Spotlight Festival 2025 will blend nostalgic elements with modern artistic expressions, featuring mesmerising light displays and interactive installations, from February 8 to March 2.

Many people in the town still remember the original festival, including Marion, who was a teenager when she first saw the Lights of Leamington in 1951.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jephson Gardens gateway (Photo: Leamington Spa Art Gallery and Museum).

"I remember rushing down after dance classes and seeing all the lights," she said.

"It was like a fairyland - it was fantastic."

She recalls seeing boats all lit up, as well as illuminated model animals.

And it was not just the locals enjoying the sights.

"I remember loads of coaches full of people, all coming to see the lights. People would travel from all over to come and see them," added Marion.

But for Marion, the Lights of Leamington holds a special place in her heart - it was the place she met the love of her life, Norman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She first saw him when she went swimming with her friends and made an effort to find out more about him.

"I fancied him straight away!" she admitted.

Then she saw him again at the Lights of Leamington - and she wasn't going to let him slip away!

She plucked up the courage to go straight up to him and ask him to dance at the dance area, which was part of the event.

Marion and Norman married in 1958 and enjoyed many years of happiness in Leamington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norman died two years ago but Marion, who now lives in Southam, always has her special memories of the Lights of Leamington - the place she met the love of her life.

Send us your memories of the Lights of Leamington to [email protected]