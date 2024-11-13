Warwick Lights of Love will shine brightly again this year - here are the details

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The popular Lights of Love will shine brightly this year again on the Christmas tree in Warwick.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The campaign, organised by Warwick Rotary Club in association with Warwick Town Council, celebrates those we have loved and raises money for the Mayor's charities and Myton Hospices. Last year it raised £2,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwick Rotary Club said: "If you would like to place a card on the tree, you can find a leaflet in shops around town, or fill in the coupon attached. This can be returned to Warwick Visitor Centre in Castle Street, Warwick Post office, Torreys or Claridges.

"The campaign starts with the illumination of the tree at the Victorian evening on November 28 and there will be a carol service of dedication on December 15 accompanied by the Community Band and the Emscote and All Saints Junior school choir. Cards will stay on the tree until the New Year.

"When so many of us have lost loved ones, it is comforting to know that they have not been forgotten.”

The names will be shown next to the tree, and on the Rotary website www.warwickrotary.org.uk