Warwick Lights of Love will shine brightly again this year - here are the details
The campaign, organised by Warwick Rotary Club in association with Warwick Town Council, celebrates those we have loved and raises money for the Mayor's charities and Myton Hospices. Last year it raised £2,000.
Warwick Rotary Club said: "If you would like to place a card on the tree, you can find a leaflet in shops around town, or fill in the coupon attached. This can be returned to Warwick Visitor Centre in Castle Street, Warwick Post office, Torreys or Claridges.
"The campaign starts with the illumination of the tree at the Victorian evening on November 28 and there will be a carol service of dedication on December 15 accompanied by the Community Band and the Emscote and All Saints Junior school choir. Cards will stay on the tree until the New Year.
"When so many of us have lost loved ones, it is comforting to know that they have not been forgotten.”
The names will be shown next to the tree, and on the Rotary website www.warwickrotary.org.uk