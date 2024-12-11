All aboard the Santa Express! Free train rides and Winter Wonderland attraction in Rugby

All aboard! Hop on the Santa Express in Rugby town centre this weekend for a free festive train ride.

The land train runs between 12.30pm - 4pm from the top of High Street and Sheep Street this Saturday (December 14) ahead of Rugby Lantern Procession.

Trips last around ten minutes and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Families are invited to visit Winter Wonderland in High Street or listen to Christmas carols between 12pm - 4pm.

Train rides in Rugby. Picture: Richard Pervis.

There will also be stalls, face-painting and Christmas storytelling at Mala Beds.

Rugby's Lantern Procession, being organised by Rugby First, takes place at 5.30pm.

A free lantern making workshop is being held on the day at St Andrew’s Church between 1.30pm - 4.30pm. There will also be hot chocolate, mulled wine and snacks.