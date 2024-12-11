All aboard the Santa Express! Free train rides and Winter Wonderland attraction in Rugby

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 11th Dec 2024, 14:12 BST
Updated 11th Dec 2024, 14:50 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

All aboard! Hop on the Santa Express in Rugby town centre this weekend for a free festive train ride.

The land train runs between 12.30pm - 4pm from the top of High Street and Sheep Street this Saturday (December 14) ahead of Rugby Lantern Procession.

Trips last around ten minutes and all children must be accompanied by an adult.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Families are invited to visit Winter Wonderland in High Street or listen to Christmas carols between 12pm - 4pm.

Train rides in Rugby. Picture: Richard Pervis.Train rides in Rugby. Picture: Richard Pervis.
Train rides in Rugby. Picture: Richard Pervis.

There will also be stalls, face-painting and Christmas storytelling at Mala Beds.

Rugby's Lantern Procession, being organised by Rugby First, takes place at 5.30pm.

A free lantern making workshop is being held on the day at St Andrew’s Church between 1.30pm - 4.30pm. There will also be hot chocolate, mulled wine and snacks.

Related topics:RugbyHOP

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice