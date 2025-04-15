Golden example: Meet the award-winning young man who is changing lives for people with disabilities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Rugby boxer who stepped into the ring aged just five has gone on to win multiple world medals and help transform lives.

Bobby Brannen, 20, now helps motivate and inspire children and adults with additional needs and disabilties.

His latest achievement is picking up Rugby Borough Council’s Get Active Award.

Bobby said: “I started kickboxing when I was five. I was never naturally good at sport or kickboxing but after almost quitting for years I won five world medals in the world championships and got my blackbelt.

Bobby Brannen, 20, in action. Right: With one of his clients.

"At age 13 I moved to boxing and I’m now 20, I’m still competing in boxing after winning the Elite Midlands title last year.”

Bobby hopes to go professional soon.

He added: “Last year I completed my personal training course for job opportunities because I didn’t like working on a building site. I was then looking at just becoming a ‘typical pt’ in a gym or something.”

Last May Bobby uploaded a video on Facebook of him training his brother, Shay, who has additional needs.

Award-winning Bobby with girlfriend Anya at the Rugby Borough Council awards night.

He went on: “The video got loads of good feedback and I began receiving lots of messages from parents asking if I could potentially train their children with additional needs. I then had a thought that if I could have a positive effect with Shay, and be his big brother through his childhood years, I could have the same effect with so many others, whether that’s children or adults.”

Fitness By Bobby was born and the sportsman has never looked back.

While slowly equipping his home gym, Bobby got busy training individuals with additional needs and disabilities.

Bobby said: “Within under my first year of business, I’ve trained 100+ individuals with disabilities - about 40 per week at the minute.

Brothers Bobby and Shay.

“I’m really proud with everyone at Fitness By Bobby because I can see how much my clients are developing; not just with fitness but confidence, no matter if they have additional needs or barriers in their life.

"This is why I love to use the phrase ‘beating all odds’ with my business.”

Bobby said he is particularly proud of his latest award, presented last week at Rugby’s Benn Hall.

"I was over the moon,” he said.

"Although I received the award on the night, the award is for all the kids that turn up every week, working hard with a smile on their face. We share it in the gym with the trophy on the shelf.”