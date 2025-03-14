Proud Mary sings way to top at Crufts with Rugby border collie Lyric

Lucie Green
By Lucie Green

Senior reporter

Published 14th Mar 2025, 13:44 BST
An 11 year old border collie from Rugby took home the top obedience prize at Crufts on Saturday.

Lyric, who belongs to Mary Ray, won the Obedience Championship (Bitches) final, judged by Sarah Delany.

‘Ob Ch Sarkam Sings The Blues’ came first in the final held at the world’s greatest dog show, after competing against some of Britain’s best dogs for the coveted title.

This is the second time the pair have won the Championship, having previously been awarded the title in 2022.

Mary Ray and Lyric, Obedience Championship. Credit David Midgley and The Kennel Club.placeholder image
Mary Ray and Lyric, Obedience Championship. Credit David Midgley and The Kennel Club.

Mary said: “Lyric is my very special girl, so I was thrilled to win with her for the second time. She is always happy and gives me her all.”

All competitors at the championships had made it through to the final after qualifying at one of the championship shows that were held last year.

Helen Kerfoot, Crufts Show Manager, said: “A huge congratulations to Lyric and Mary for their impressive display in the ring and their well-deserved win. Lyric demonstrated excellent obedience skills, and the strong bond and teamwork between them was clear to see.

“Obedience competitors travel from all over the UK to showcase their skills at Crufts, and the standard of dogs and handlers continues to be incredibly impressive.”

Crufts took place from March 6-9 at the NEC, Birmingham. For more information and results from the show, visit crufts.org.uk.

