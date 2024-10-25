Storytelling, music and ghost tours at Rugby's first literary festival

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

People took part in workshops, walks, storytelling, book fairs, music and ghost tours at Rugby’s first ever literary festival.

Organised by Rugby First in partnership with Rugby Borough Council, and local author Lindsay Woodward, the festival took place at a variety of town centre venues last weekend.

Linda Lowne, Business Director for Rugby First said: “It was fantastic to be involved in Rugby’s first literature festival and I delighted with the interest it generated, how well supported it was, and the quality and diversity of the programme over the three

days.

"It provided a great backdrop and opportunity to celebrate local writers, readers and artists, and the feedback has been excellent.”

She said the event was designed to increase town centre footfall and spend, raise awareness of town centre businesses, and offer residents and those from further afield some stimulating, fun entertainment.

“One thing that did surprise me was the distance people travelled for the event, including London, Peterborough and Cambridge,” Linda added.

"Finally, I would just like to say a special thank you to individuals and groups that took part, Rugby Borough Council, Warwickshire County Council libraries, The Rugby Hotel, Lindsay Woodward, local businesses who hosted events, and festival volunteers, including members and friends of The Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast.”

Lindsay said: “I was so pleased with how the first festival went and the feedback from all those involved and attending the events has been excellent.

"A number of people are already asking if they can be part of the festival in 2025 which is fantastic.

“I would like to extend a special thanks to Rugy First for all their help and encouragement in getting the first festival off the ground, along with the local literary community who threw their backing behind it.”