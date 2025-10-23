Trick or treat: Spooktacular events in Rugby will get you in the Halloween spirit

Rugby is set to embrace the Halloween spirit with the town hosting an array of activities and events.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prepare for a mega monster mash-up as the borough prepares for spooky season.

Here’s a round-up of some of the attractions in the area.

Kids Halloween Fun at Bacco Lounge, Regent Street, on Friday, October 31, from 9.30am. Arts, crafts and spooky activities. It costs £3 per child with proceeds donated to OurJay Foundation. To book, contact [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head to the pumpkin patch in Rugby town centre. Picture: The Rugby Town.

The pumpkin patch returns to Rugby's Market Place from October 28 – 29. The patch will be open from 11am - 3pm. Enjoy a monster trail through the town centre, before returning to the patch to pick your own pumpkin.

Green Halloween Crafts at Rugby Library on Thursday, October 31, from 3pm-4pm at Rugby Library and information centre. Fun, family-friendly event for children aged 4-11-years, packed with crafts, games, and storytelling – all part of our Green Libraries Week celebrations. No booking required and free entry.

At Rugby Art Gallery & Museum, a Trick or Treat Potion Hunt takes place from October 25 - November 1. Guests can search for the spooky spell ingredients hidden around the building. Find them all, create a spell and enter into our prize draw for the change to win a spooky treat!

On Monday, October 27, from 10.30am – 11.30am, a session is being held primarily for neurodivergent children and adults, and any other visitors with sensory needs who prefer a more relaxed experience, plus their families, friends, and carers. Explore the gallery and take part in a Halloween-themed craft workshop. Only book child participating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Petrifying Potion Play is on Tuesday, October 28, suitable for ages 2 - 6 years, from 10am - 11am; 11.15am - 12.15pm, £2.50 per child. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Book at https://www.ragm.co.uk/holidayfun

The Mayor's Halloween Event in support of her chosen charities, PAPYRUS and The Myton Hospices, takes place on Thursday, October 30, from 7pm - 10.30pm at Rugby Railway Club, Hillmorton Road. Doors open at 7pm. Price includes buffet and ‘The Lost Boys’ film. Tickets are £15. Visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-mayors-halloween-event-tickets-1820134785139

In Houlton, follow the Halloween trail from Friday, October 24, at 6pm. It runs until October 31. Find out more at https://my.houltonrugby.co.uk/

Family friendly Halloween Karaoke at Dunchurch Social Club on Saturday, October 25, from 7pm, The Square, Dunchurch. Fancy dress encouraged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Halloween Disco on Friday, October 31, from 7pm at Dunchurch Social Club. Family friendly, fancy dress fun.

The Draycote Water Halloween Trail will take place daily from Saturday, October 25 to Sunday, November 2. It runs from 10am to 3pm, costs £3.50 per activity sheet (available at the Visitor Hub), and requires no pre-booking.

Pumpkin carving and children's Halloween craft session on Saturday, October 25, from 2.30pm at Willoughby Village Hall.

Dunchurch Pop Up Play Village on Saturday, October 25, from 9.45 am at Dunchurch Baptist Church. Fun-filled Halloween themed play experience. Other sessions take place in the area, visit https://popupplayvillage.co.uk/pop-up-play-village-in-rugby Halloween In the Woods on Monday, October 27, 11.15am –12.15pm at Brandon Marsh. Admission is £5 per child with one free adult ticket per child (session is aimed at primary school children). Booking is essential (book at Eventbrite). Activities include games, magic potions and learning about brave animals during Halloween.

There’s lots more going on visit https://www.therugbytown.co.uk/