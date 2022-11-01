Tom Kerridge brought his The Hand of Flowers pub to the Warwick Pub in the Park festival last summer. Photo supplied.

Celebrity chef Tom Kerridge will bring his Pub in the Park event to Leamington next summer.

The three-day festival, which combines food and popular music, will take place at Victoria Park from June 30 to July 2 2023.

It has previously taken place at St Nicholas Park in Warwick.

Pub in the Park. Picture supplied.

The event last summer featured will feature live music performances from Rock band McFly and DJ Judge Jules, cooking demonstrations, food stalls, book signings, an artisan market, a shopping village and live interviews and Q&As with TV chef James Martin who was the host for the weekend.

Michelin-starred restaurant The Cross at Kenilworth and Warwick’s Rose and Crown were among those showcasing their dishes at the festival.

For more information visit www.pubintheparkuk.com

