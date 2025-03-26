Cheers! Another wave of 5-star cafes, pubs, restaurants and takeaways in the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from its latest inspections in the Warwick district, which took place across January and February.

And the good news is that 18 of the 24 places inspected received the highest mark – a five-star rating.

The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Warwick District Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of the best ratings and the date they were inspected:

Rated 5: Mexicanos Tapas & Cocktails at Oyster Bar, 12-14 Jury Street, Warwick; rated on February 13

Rated 5: Cafe Tisto at All Saints Church, Victoria Terrace, Leamington; rated on February 12

Rated 5: Yardbirds at 106 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on February 7

Rated 5: New Inn at Main Street, Norton Lindsey; rated on February 14

Rated 5: The Dream Factory at Playbox Theatre, Shelley Avenue, Warwick; rated on February 27

Rated 5: Heathcote Inn at Tachbrook Road, Whitnash; rated on February 24

Rated 5: Maybee at 3 Livery Street, Leamington Spa; rated on February 25

Rated 5: La Coppola Ristorante & Oyster Bar at 14 Parade, Leamington; rated on March 19

Rated 5: The Castle Inn at 86-88 West Street, Warwick; rated on March 14

Rated 5: Ruby Cantonese at 19a Park Street, Leamington; rated on March 13

Rated 5: Bewiched at Unit 4, Vickers Way, Warwick; rated on March 6

Rated 5: Kenilworth Golf Club at Club House Kenilworth Golf Course, Crewe Lane, Kenilworth; rated on March 6

Rated 5: Le Raj Spice at 85-87 Abbey End, Kenilworth; rated on March 6

Rated 5: Rustiq Restaurant at 50 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on March 6

Rated 5: The Ark at 29 The Square, Kenilworth; rated on March 6

Rated 5: APNA Day Care Centre at Sikh Community Centre, 17a Queensway, Leamington; rated on March 5

Rated 4: Oxford Cafe at 21 Clarendon Avenue, Leamington; rated on January 16

Rated 4: Morning Sunshine Coffee, at 36 Castle Hill, Kenilworth; rated on January 27.

Rated 4: Spinney Hill Fish & Chip Shop at Spinney Fish Bar, 3, Percy Estate; rated on January 30

Rated 4: Fat Boys Grub, 73 Crown Way, Lillington; rated on February 5.

Rated 4: Queens Head, Queen Street, Cubbington; rated on February 10.

Rated 4: Lina Bistro, at 43a Clemens Street, Leamington; rated on February 12.