The new menu includes the Tiramisu Frappe ☕

Costa Coffee has launched its summer 2025 menu

The menu includes fruit refresher drinks, tiramisu inspired coffee and more

Food options include lunch, snacks and light bites

Costa Coffee has announced its summer menu for 2025, which features iced drinks, dessert-inspired coffees and light bites.

The brand-new menu officially launched on Wednesday April 7, with a wide selection of options including iced coffees, fruity drinks and a range of lunch and snack options.

The full list of brand-new and returning drinks on Costa Coffee’s summer menu:

Tiramisu Frappé

Tiramisu Iced Whipped Latte

Ready-to-Drink Tiramisu Frappé

Vanilla Lavender Iced Whipped Latte

Refreshers (Strawberry, Watermelon and Mint, Dragon Fruit and Guava)

Pistachio Latte and Iced Pistachio Latte

The full list of brand-new and returning food on Costa Coffee’s summer menu:

Gluten Free Mozzarella & Pesto Toastie with Roasted Pepper Sauce

Returning Chicken Shawarma Flatbread

Tandoori Bhaji Flatbread

Watermelon Pot

Iced Gingerbread Biscuit

Costa Coffee’s core menu will still be available alongside the brand-new summer options which includes hot and iced drinks made with Costa’s signature Mocha Italia Signature taste.

Costa Coffee's Global Food and Beverage Innovation Director, Nishant Bhatia, said “Whether you’re enjoying a Tiramisu Frappé on a sunny afternoon, or sipping on a Refresher with friends in the park, our new menu offers perfectly chilled drinks to complement every Summer moment.

“With delicious new and returning food items, from flavour-packed Flatbreads to our Gluten-Free Toastie and seasonal sweet treats - there’s something for everyone to enjoy as part of their favourite Summer rituals.”

If you have a food and drink story to share with us, we’d love to hear from you. You can now send your stories to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit. It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.