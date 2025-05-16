Five businesses receive one-star rating during latest food hygiene scores for Rugby
The latest food hygiene ratings for the Rugby borough are in - and five businesses received just a one-star.
The good news is that 18 places received the highest score – a five-star award.
The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Rugby Borough Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.
Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of the best ratings:
Five stars
- Rated 5: Salt delish at 165 Murray Road, Rugby; rated on March 31
- Rated 5: Canteen at Manufacturing Technology Centre Pilot Way, Ansty Business Park, Ansty; rated on March 24
- Rated 5: GE Steam Power at Newbold Road, Rugby; rated on March 17
- Rated 5: AGE UK The Claremont Centre at 43 Clifton Road, Rugby; rated on February 20
- Rated 5: B1 Food&Coffee at Unit 1 Evri Rugby Distribution Hub, Over View Way, Rugby; rated on February 19
- Rated 5: New Life Church at 26 - 42railway Terrace, Rugby; rated on February 18
- Rated 5: The Bear at The Bear Bilton Lane, Bilton, Rugby; rated on March 17
- Rated 5: The Paddox, at 360 Hillmorton Road, Rugby; rated on March 3
- Rated 5: The Roseycombe at Roseycombe Rugby Road, Binley Woods; rated on February 17
- Rated 5: Oakfield Park Social Club at Oakfield Park 32 Bilton Road, Bilton, Rugby; rated on February 14
- Rated 5: Square Coffee at 6 The Green, Dunchurch; rated on April 22
- Rated 5: La Dolce Tavola at 6 Castle Street, Rugby; rated on April 16
- Rated 5: Molino Coffee at 16 Market Place, Rugby; rated on April 9
- Rated 5: Leam Valley Golf Centre at Leam Valley Golf Centre Southam Road, Kites Hardwick; rated on April 2
- Rated 5: Bilton Bowling Club at Bilton Bowling Club Bawnmore Road, Bilton; rated on May 6
- Rated 5: The Rugby Tap at 4 St. Matthews Street, Rugby; rated on April 10
- Rated 5: The Clifton Inn at 343 Clifton Road, Rugby; rated on April 2
- Rated 5: Mama Bs Rugby at 134 Railway Terrace, Rugby; rated on May 1
Four stars
- Rated 4: Pepe's Peri Peri at 15 North Street, Rugby; rated on October 30
- Rated 4: St Thomas' Cross at St Thomas Cross Inn Newton Road, Newton; rated on February 20
- Rated 4: The chickfather at 156 Railway Terrace, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on March 17
- Rated 4: PERRI’Z, Sabeez, PB Flaming Grill, Rugby Peri Peri, a takeaway at 36 North Street, Rugby; rated on March 28
- Rated 4: China Garden, at 120 Hollowell Way, Brownsover, Rugby; rated on April 1
- Rated 4: Yum Yum World Limited, at 4 High Street, Rugby; rated on April 4
Three stars
- Rated 3: Malancha at 2 Daventry Road, Dunchurch, Rugby; rated on December 12
- Rated 3: De Raj at 4 Hollowell Way, Brownsover, Rugby; rated on February 25
- Rated 3: Village Green Fish Bar Ltd at 25 Main Street, Wolston, Coventry Warwickshire; rated on March 13
- Rated 3: Snappy Tomato Pizza, 2a Market Place, Rugby; rated on March 6
Two stars
- Rated 2: Rugby Canton Limited at 73 High Street, Hillmorton, Rugby Warwickshire; rated on March 14
One star
- Rated 1: Barley Mow, at 64 Main Street, Newbold, Rugby; rated on March 12
- Rated 1: White Lion Inn, at 32 Broad Street, Brinklow; rated on March 18
- Rated 1: CVC Kitchen at 37 Regent Street, Rugby; rated on February 19
- Rated 1: Paddox Pantry Limited at 289 Hillmorton Road, Rugby; rated on February 24
- Rated 1: Lawford Chippy at 1 Holbrook Road, Long Lawford, Rugby Warwickshire; rated on February 18