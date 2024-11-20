Food hygiene ratings: Rugby business receives one star rating but many more get top scores

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Rugby business has received a one star hygiene rating following a recent inspection from the Food Standards Agency.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from its latest inspections, which took place from September to November this year.

The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene during the inspection and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Food Standards Agency gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online to give customers more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The Food Standards Agency gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online to give customers more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of best ratings:

Rated 5: Dobbies Garden Centres Ltd at Tile Barn Straight Mile, Bourton-On-Dunsmore; rated on November 7.

Rated 5: Steam Turbine at Barnaby Road, Rugby; rated on November 7.

Rated 5: Draycote Hotel and Whitefields Golf Club, Coventry Road, Thurlaston; rated on November 1.

Rated 5: Chicco Di Caffe at 15 Bank Street, Rugby; rated on October 31.

Rated 5: Cafe Roj at 6 Chapel Street, Rugby; rated on October 28.

Rated 5: Pickle & Pie @The Gallery & Museum at Rugby Library Little Elborow Street, Rugby; rated on October 23.

Rated 5: Ottoman Restaurant at 10-11 High Street, Rugby; rated on October 18.

Rated 5: Merkur Cashino at 3-5 North Street, Rugby; rated on October 8.

Rated 5: Ansty (Warwickshire) Club & Institute Limited at Ansty Social Working Mens Club Grove Road, Ansty; rated on October 21.

Rated 5: Rugby West Indian Association at 102 Railway Terrace, Rugby; rated on October 17.

Rated 5: Sushi Daily at 12 Chapel Street, Rugby; rated on November 12.

Rated 5: Vanilla Cakes- desserts by Marcela at CV22; rated on November 1.

Rated 4: Hope's News, at 117-119 Railway Terrace, Rugby; rated on September 24.

Rated 4: William Webb Ellis, 22 Warwick Street, Rugby; rated on September 27.

Rated 3: Dalia's Bistro, at 81-87 Clifton Road, Rugby; rated on September 16.

Rated 3: Treacles at Mosaic, at 14 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby; rated on September 30.

Rated 1: Townsends Kitchen, at 1 Somers Road, New Bilton, Rugby; rated on October 2.