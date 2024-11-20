Food hygiene ratings: Two Leamington businesses receive one star rating but many more get top scores

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Leamington businesses have received a one star hygiene rating following a recent inspection from the Food Standards Agency.

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from its latest inspections, which took place from September to November this year.

The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene during the inspection and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

The Food Standards Agency gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online to give customers more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of best ratings:

Rated 5: St Peters Celtic Football Club Cafe at Sports Ground, Leamington Road, Blackdown, Leamington; rated on October 12

Rated 5: Natsuya at 100 Parade, Leamington; rated on September 24

Rated 5: Hunningham Cricket Club at Pavilion Cricket Ground, Main Street, Hunningham; rated on October 10

Rated 5: Panku Streetfood @ Asda Stores at Asda Supermarket, Chesterton Drive, Leamington; rated on October 10

Rated 5: The Station House@Poms at 48 Station Road, Kenilworth; rated on October 17

Rated 5: The Leopard Inn Bishops Tachbrook at The Leopard Inn, Oakley Wood Road, Bishops Tachbrook; rated on October 15

Rated 5: Fusilier at The Fusilier, Sydenham Drive, Leamington; rated on October 16

Rated 5: Rugby Tavern at 43 Rugby Road, Cubbington; rated on October 30

Rated 5: Charlotte at 18-20 Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on October 29

Rated 5: UBT (EU) Ltd at Exchange Place, Poseidon Way; rated on November 1

Rated 5: Piccolinos at 9 Spencer Street, Leamington; rated on October 24

Rated 5: A Collective Cafe at Startin Group, Heathcote Lane, Warwick; rated on October 31

Rated 5: Papa Johns Pizza at Pizza Bella, 49 Abbey End, Kenilworth; rated on October 24

Rated 5: Crown Routes Brunwick Hub at Acorn Court, Stockton Grove, Leamington; rated on November 7

Rated 5: Vivaanta at 54 West Street, Warwick; rated on November 7

Rated 5: Wagamama at Waggamma, 95 Parade, Leamington; rated on November 7

Rated 5: Tavola at 44 Clarendon Street, Leamington; rated on November 6

Rated 5: Khalsa Leamington Hockey Club at 10 Wise Street, Leamington; rated on November 14

Rated 5: Woodloes Fish Bar at 8 Reardon Court, Woodloes Avenue South, Warwick; rated on November 12

Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at 37 Leyes Lane, Kenilworth; rated on November 7

Rated 5: Fat Birds Cafe at 32 Brook Street, Warwick; rated on November 14

Rated 5: Roebuck Inn at 57 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on November 12

Rated 5: Rocking Horse Coffee Shop at 21-22 Talisman Square, Warwick Road, Kenilworth; rated on November 7

Rated 5: Hatton Locks Cafe at Hatton Locks, Canal Lane, Hatton; rated on November 5

Rated 5: The Assembly and Bier Haus at Spencer Street, Leamington; rated on November 13

Rated 4: Habano, at 48 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on September 10.

Rated 4: Indiana Joes at The River Cross, 204 Emscote Road, Warwick; rated on June 11

Rated 4: The Centenary Lounge, at Leamington Railway Station; rated on September 20.

Rated 4: Shakespeare Fish Bar, at 28 Shakespeare Avenue, Warwick; rated on September 27.

Rated 4: TNS Catering Management at Uk Batteries Industrialisation Centre, Uk B I C; rated on October 3

Rated 4: Bread & Co, at 60 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on October 1.

Rated 4: Delights - Indian Cafe & Desserts at 137 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on July 31

Rated 3: Our Place at Sydni Centre, Cottage Square, Leamington; rated on September 26

Rated 3: The Neighbourhood at 44-46 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on September 23.

Rated 3: Fat Pug, at 23 Guys Cliffe Road, Leamington; rated on October 8.

Rated 3: Gauntlet at The Gauntlet, Caesar Road, Kenilworth; rated on October 10

Rated 2: The Hod Carrier, 102 Coppice Road, Whitnash; rated on September 27.

Rated 2: Lil Greens at 33-35 Abbey End, Kenilworth; rated on October 10

Rated 2: Happy Kitchen at 39 Aylesford Street, Leamington; rated on October 3

Rated 1: Sizzler at 32a Bath Street, Leamington; rated on October 3

Rated 1: Cricketers Arms at 19 Archery Road, Leamington; rated on September 11