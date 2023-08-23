Reporter Oliver Williams gives his thoughts on his three course lunch and visit to the historic venue last Sunday (August 20).

Wroxhall Abbey, the Victorian neo-Gothic brick mansion hotel off the Birmingham Road near Warwick, has had a troubled existence in recent years having gone into administration twice 2019.

But, its new owners have just announced ambitious million pound comeback plans.

An early step in this relaunch has been to reintroduce sunday lunches at the venue’s Henry’s Restaurant as part of its aim to ‘rebuild trust in the community’.

From what I experienced, this is very much a step in the right direction for the venue.

The restaurant offers either a two course lunch for £27.95 or three courses for £32.95 which, with one alcoholic drink would amount to around £40 a head.

For a starter I opted for the interesting lamb bonbons for which much care had obviously been put into the presentation and cooking.

They were a lovely ‘fine dining’ appetizer – crispy and succulent , sat on small creamy dollops of mashed potato and served with a sweet carrot puree for dipping.

My partner had the prawn and salmon salad – ‘a posh prawn cocktail’ and a suitably fresh starter for the sunny lunchtime.

The roast beef I chose for my main was perfectly cooked and I enjoyed the chewy yet crunchy large yorkshire pudding it was served with.

My partner chose the roast pork and lik it a lot too but, sadly, it was not accompanied as advertised by apple sauce and this was not brought to our table before she finished the dish.

We’ll put that down to the restaurants otherwise very friendly and attentive staff being busy at a peak time.

Despite this, and what we also both loved about the food were the delicious honey roast vegetables served both with and on the side of our mains.

Most of the pudding choices had already been snapped up but I enjoyed my light chocolate brownie served with a toffee ice cream and my partner was impressed by the trio of different flavoured scoops of ice cream she had chosen.

One final highlight of our visit was sitting out and drinking a coffee on the sun terrace in Wroxall’s beautiful grounds.