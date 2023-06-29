It marks a new chapter for the historic hotel which has gone into administration twice in the last four years.

The new owners behind troubled Wroxall Abbey Hotel in Warwick have pledged to ‘rebuild trust in the community’ as they announce huge plans for the site.

The Birmingham Road venue, which reopened last autumn, has unveiled a million-pound refurbishment and expansion under its new ownership of ONS International Ltd T/A.

Wroxall Abbey. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

It marks a new chapter for the historic which has twice gone into administration in the last four years.

Some months after its sudden closure in October 2019, Trinity Hotel Ltd reopened Wroxall Abbey following refurbishment works, in June 2021.

But it was never to recover from the negative impact of national lockdown restrictions due to the pandemic and fell into administration in July 2022.

Today, its family owners have revealed plans for new investment in the Victorian neo-Gothic brick mansion hotel, a former girls’ school and one-time country estate of architect Sir Christopher Wren.

The 14 th century church at Wroxall Abbey. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Company Director Paresh Thakkar said: “We acknowledge the rich history of Wroxall Abbey and understand it’s significant importance and value to the local community.

“While we understand the negative press that has surrounded Wroxall Abbey in the past, especially with the recent administration, our main goal as a business is to restore the historic reputation of this magnificent estate, re-building trust with the community and to provide a high-quality service for our guests.”

Since its takeover in September, the business has obtained a wedding licence and launched afternoon tea and Sunday lunch menus.

Most popular among the community though is the reopening, after five years, of the 14th century church.

Wroxall Abbey. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wroxall Abbey is the only hotel in the country with its own on-site chapel, and since March, it has been recommissioned and holding Sunday services again for The Order of St. Leonards as well as hosting weddings and christenings.

The hotel was originally founded as a Benedictine nunnery by Hugh fitz Richard of Hatton in the middle of the 12th century.

The church was built in around 1315, originally part of the priory itself and the only part that remains standing. In recent history it was made into a cathedral of the Free Methodist Church but has been returned to The Church of England under its new owners.

The hotel currently has 73 bedrooms, six conference rooms, a patio garden overlooking the grounds, a lounge, bar and restaurant.

Henry's Bar. Photo supplied

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ambitious future plans now include a new state-of-the-art spa and health club and renovation of the Courtyard Building to create an additional 24 bedrooms by the end of next year.

Developed in 1866, The Courtyard formed a large part of the estate when it was transformed into a school.

Paresh added: “Our dedicated team are aware of the continuous and challenging up- keep with the Grade II listed building.

"Our business has the long-term vision to continue to transform Wroxall Abbey into a beautiful and luxurious venue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This is a family-run four-star hotel and we do things a little bit differently but our key objectives now are to always look after our guests and move forward with our grand plans.

“We sincerely hope that you share our exciting vision for the future of Wroxall Abbey and we look forward to sharing our developments along our journey.”

Company Director Paresh Thakkar. Photo supplied

The Sunday service church. Photo supplied