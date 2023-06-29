Rainbows' sleepover at Warwick museum helps raise funds for children's charity

They also met Olly the Brave.

A sleepover in Warwick raised more than £1,500 for a children’s charity when youngsters re-enacted the movie A Night At The Museum.

Members and leaders of the 10th Leamington St Marks Rainbows camped out in the Market Hall Museum overnight on June 23) in aid of Molly Ollys.

Members and leaders of the 10th Leamington St Marks Rainbows camped out in Warwick’s Market Hall Museum in aid of Molly Ollys. Photo supplied

The youngsters, all aged between four and seven, spent more than 14 hours at the museum, during which time they were treated to a tour and pizza and chips before watching the film Night at the Museum and heading to their sleeping bags for the night.

Spokesperson for the Rainbows, Sophie Glennon-Brown, said: “They were all incredibly brave and slept well, especially when for some of them, it was their first ever sleepover experience.

“On the Saturday morning the children awoke bright-eyed and bushy tailed for a brand-new adventure. They enjoyed a light breakfast before exploring the museum again.

“The Warwickshire Girlguiding County Commissioner Nicola Lomas visited us on the sleepover before we departed on Saturday morning and helped award everyone with their ‘I survived a night at the museum’ badge.

Members and leaders of the 10th Leamington St Marks Rainbows camped out in Warwick’s Market Hall Museum in aid of Molly Ollys. Photo supplied

“We would like to congratulate all the Rainbows, Brownies and leaders who demonstrated their bravery by spending the night in the museum.

"As well as thanking all the Girlguiding leaders, who are all volunteers, who gave their time to help and support the children with this rewarding experience.”

The Rainbows and Brownies also helped the charity’s mascot Olly the Brave make his Girlguiding Promise and Olly was awarded a Rainbow Girlguiding Promise Badge.

Olly returned in the morning to thank them for raising funds.

Members and leaders of the 10th Leamington St Marks Rainbows camped out in Warwick’s Market Hall Museum in aid of Molly Ollys. Photo supplied

Warwick-based Molly Ollys was established following the death of Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw’s eight-year-old daughter Molly from a rare kidney cancer.

The charity supports children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

It helps with emotional support and donates wishes, therapeutic toys and books to children directly and through hospitals across the UK.

Rachel Ollerenshaw said: “Huge thanks to all the Rainbows and to family and friends for their support sponsoring the children’s sleepover at the museum.

Members and leaders of the 10th Leamington St Marks Rainbows camped out in Warwick’s Market Hall Museum in aid of Molly Ollys and they were presented with 'I survived a night at the museum' badge. Photo supplied

"Olly the Brave loved meeting all the children on Friday night and being involved in the children’s pledges. They raised a fantastic amount and have helped raise awareness.

"Big thanks to Julie for organising.”