Warwick based charity gets cash boost thanks to efforts of fundraiser at Leamington supermarket

The supermarket match funded her fundraising.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 29th Jun 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 10:16 BST

A Warwick charity has been given a cash boost thanks to the efforts of a fundraiser from Morrisons in Leamington.

In March, Morrisons community champion Alex Pearson along with her canine duo of Archie and Chester, set off on their third walking event ‘steps for Safeline’.

Alex Pearson, community champion at Morrisons, with Archie and Chester, Rachel Stevens, Safeline development officer and Deputy Mayor of Warwick Cllr Dave Skinner. Photo suppliedAlex Pearson, community champion at Morrisons, with Archie and Chester, Rachel Stevens, Safeline development officer and Deputy Mayor of Warwick Cllr Dave Skinner. Photo supplied
Alex Pearson, community champion at Morrisons, with Archie and Chester, Rachel Stevens, Safeline development officer and Deputy Mayor of Warwick Cllr Dave Skinner. Photo supplied
The charity, which is based in Warwick, supports those effected by sexual abuse and rape.

Alex was joined by the Safeline development coordinator as they walked from Kenilworth to Stratford via Leamington and Warwick.

On route the team met the former mayors of Leamington, Warwick and Stratford, as well as the former High Sheriff of Warwickshire.

Alex raised £863.93, which Morrisons match funded to make £1,727.86.

A cheque was recently handed over with the deputy mayor of Warwick Cllr Dave Skinner attending along with Archie and Chester and Rachel Stevens from Safeline.

Alex said: “This was my third fundraiser for Safeline and it will not be my last.

"The work they do for those affected by sexual abuse is key and sadly it is needed still.

"A huge thanks to the mayors who took part in the day and helped us as well as Warwick Racecourse, Kenilworth Castle, Time for Tea in Kenilworth and BBC CWR.

Rachel added: "Thank you Alex and the boys. We supported 4,000 people in Warwickshire last year and know it will be more next year.

“Thanks to the money donated and raised by the community and Morrisons, we be able to carry on supporting those in need for as long as we are needed and we look forward to the next one which will be our 30th anniversary."

