Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

'Farewell reunion' event for Kenilworth Grammar School pupils will take place this week - here are the details

The reunion happens every year – but this year is set to be a poignant due to the school moving locations.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 28th Jun 2023, 16:47 BST
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 16:47 BST

A ‘farewell reunion’ event for Kenilworth Grammar School (KGS) pupils will be taking place this week.

Read More
In pictures: The Kenilworth Carnival 2023

The annual event is organised by Steve Mallorie and this year there will be a dinner, tours as well as the reunion itself.

The school site. Photo suppliedThe school site. Photo supplied
The school site. Photo supplied
Most Popular

The grammar school was on the site of the current Kenilworth School and Sixth Form.

Kenilworth School and Sixth Form is due to relocate from its two existing sites in Leyes Lane and Rouncil Lane to its new premises in Glasshouse Lane.

Steve said: “I am having my Friday dinner, open to any member and their guests, at the Chesford Grange Hotel from 6pm on June 30.

“The school has kindly offered to let us have four ‘farewell tours’ of the old Grammar School premises on Leyes Lane from 12pm on Saturday (July 1).

Steve Mallorie with his former classmate Michael Todd at one of the previous reunions. Photo suppliedSteve Mallorie with his former classmate Michael Todd at one of the previous reunions. Photo supplied
Steve Mallorie with his former classmate Michael Todd at one of the previous reunions. Photo supplied

“The KGS Reunion is being held at the Chesford Grange Hotel from 6pm on the Saturday.

“There will be a few members coming who started at the school the day it opened in 1961.

“The school has kindly offered some complimentary event tickets for anyone to attend their farewell event on July 1.

“They are fundraising for their £2.5m wish list for extras for the new school and have been very successful so far.

“We would like to wish them all the success for the event.

"Any former KGS pupil can email me on [email protected] or join the 'Kenilworth Grammar School' Facebook group.”

Related topics:Facebook