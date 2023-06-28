'Farewell reunion' event for Kenilworth Grammar School pupils will take place this week - here are the details

The reunion happens every year – but this year is set to be a poignant due to the school moving locations.

A ‘farewell reunion’ event for Kenilworth Grammar School (KGS) pupils will be taking place this week.

The annual event is organised by Steve Mallorie and this year there will be a dinner, tours as well as the reunion itself.

The school site. Photo supplied

The grammar school was on the site of the current Kenilworth School and Sixth Form.

Kenilworth School and Sixth Form is due to relocate from its two existing sites in Leyes Lane and Rouncil Lane to its new premises in Glasshouse Lane.

Steve said: “I am having my Friday dinner, open to any member and their guests, at the Chesford Grange Hotel from 6pm on June 30.

“The school has kindly offered to let us have four ‘farewell tours’ of the old Grammar School premises on Leyes Lane from 12pm on Saturday (July 1).

Steve Mallorie with his former classmate Michael Todd at one of the previous reunions. Photo supplied

“The KGS Reunion is being held at the Chesford Grange Hotel from 6pm on the Saturday.

“There will be a few members coming who started at the school the day it opened in 1961.

“The school has kindly offered some complimentary event tickets for anyone to attend their farewell event on July 1.

“They are fundraising for their £2.5m wish list for extras for the new school and have been very successful so far.

“We would like to wish them all the success for the event.

