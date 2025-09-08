Full steam ahead for historic railway-themed countryside pub near Leamington after official re-opening

The re-opening event for the Great Western pub in Deppers Bridge drew a large crowd on Saturday September 6. Picture supplied.

The Great Western pub in Deppers Bridge near Leamington and Southam had a hugely successful re-opening on Saturday (September 6) after it has been closed for more than ten years.

A large crowd descended on the historic pub throughout the day for the re-opening celebration party.

At the event they enjoyed live performances from musician Matt Neal and a barbecue.

The pub has said: “Yesterday was the most wonderful official opening day.

Colin Charman, centre, is thanked by landlord Shane Bland and his business partners Siobhan Dodd and Dillyn Saunders at the re-opening of The Great Western pub in Deppers Bridge. Colin has had a larger, Charman's Tribute, named after him to thank him for his efforts in helping to restore the pub's working model railway. Picture supplied.

"We listened to so many stories from you all about times gone by.

“Birthday parties, weddings, proposals, Christmas parties, your first job as pot wash, grandparents, parents, aunties, and uncles, it was so beautiful to hear.

"I guess an anecdote for the future will be “ remember when the Great Western opening party turned Google Maps Red [for busy traffic].

"Thank you so much for your patience in the enormous queues at the bar and the barbecue.

"Thank you for parking in the overflow [car park]

“Thank you for coming.”

Customers also got a first look at the pub’s interior model railway - which has been reinstalled to its former glory.

To thank one of the men who helped to restore the G Scale model, Colin Charman, the pub has named its brand new session lager Charman’s Tribute in honour of him.

The pub has said: “Despite undergoing regular hospital treatment and facing other medical challenges, Colin has given so generously of his time, knowledge, and passion to help with the restoration, build, and refurbishment of our beloved G Scale model railway.

“It felt only right that this beer should carry his name – a small way of celebrating his incredible spirit and contribution.

“So next time you raise a glass of Colin’s Lager, know that you’re toasting not just a great pint, but also the heart and dedication of someone who embodies community at its finest.

Established in the mid-1800s the pub once served travellers and workers of the Great Western Railway at the nearby Southam Road and Harbury station.

After being unoccupied and derelict since 2016 and then briefly reopening and closing again, the pub was bought by its current owner, Shane Bland, in May this year.

Since then, the building has been renovated extensively over a period of about 18 weeks.

Shane’s business partners Siobhan Dodd and Dillyn Saunders have helped him on this venture.

Shane and the team have been updating people as to the progress of the renovations and on the re-opening on the pub’s website. https://thegreatwestern.pub/ and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/thegreatwesterndb where table bookings can be made and the food menu can be viewed.

The team have said: “Welcome to The Great Western, a place where history, great food, and community come together.

"Nestled in the heart of Warwickshire, The Great Western pub has been a local treasure since the mid-1800s.

"Our pub has retained its iconic charm for generations.

"Steeped in history and connected to the legacy of British engineering, we are proud to be a symbol of tradition in a modern world.”