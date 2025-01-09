Hem in Warwick added to list of Michelin Star Guide restaurants in Warwickshire

By Oliver Williams
Published 9th Jan 2025, 19:47 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Hem in Warwick has been added to the small list of Michelin Star Guide restaurants in Warwickshire within its first 12 months of trading.

It is also the only restaurant in Warwick and Leamington to feature in the guide.

The guide says: “In the market square of this historic town, you’ll find a lovely little restaurant.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Named Hem in reference to previous incarnation Tailors – which before that was an actual tailor’s – it’s a simple and unpretentious place, where long-standing friends Dan and Seb run the show with a smile.

Left Dan Cavell (Executive Chef), right: Seb Hargreaves (Owner & Maitre D’) at Hem in Warwick. Picture supplied.Left Dan Cavell (Executive Chef), right: Seb Hargreaves (Owner & Maitre D’) at Hem in Warwick. Picture supplied.
Left Dan Cavell (Executive Chef), right: Seb Hargreaves (Owner & Maitre D’) at Hem in Warwick. Picture supplied.

"Dan is the chef of the pair, cooking hearty and satisfying dishes that are classic in their origins but executed with refinement and a playful touch – such as venison haunch with pear, walnut ketchup and bacon jam.

"Go for one of the carefully curated wine flights.”

Read More
New restaurant with European and tropical theme now open In Leamington

To see the full list of 11 Warwickshire restaurants in the Michelin Star Guide, which also includes The Cross in Kenilworth and Halfway at Kineton visit https://guide.michelin.com/gb/en/warwickshire/warwick/restaurant/hem

Related topics:WarwickshireLeamington
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice