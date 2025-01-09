Hem in Warwick added to list of Michelin Star Guide restaurants in Warwickshire
It is also the only restaurant in Warwick and Leamington to feature in the guide.
The guide says: “In the market square of this historic town, you’ll find a lovely little restaurant.
"Named Hem in reference to previous incarnation Tailors – which before that was an actual tailor’s – it’s a simple and unpretentious place, where long-standing friends Dan and Seb run the show with a smile.
"Dan is the chef of the pair, cooking hearty and satisfying dishes that are classic in their origins but executed with refinement and a playful touch – such as venison haunch with pear, walnut ketchup and bacon jam.
"Go for one of the carefully curated wine flights.”
To see the full list of 11 Warwickshire restaurants in the Michelin Star Guide, which also includes The Cross in Kenilworth and Halfway at Kineton visit https://guide.michelin.com/gb/en/warwickshire/warwick/restaurant/hem