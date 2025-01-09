New restaurant with European and tropical theme now open In Leamington

By Oliver Williams
Published 9th Jan 2025, 12:25 GMT
A new restaurant with a European and tropical theme has opened in Leamington town centre.

Leru Restaurant & Bar has just opened its doors after a significant financial investment and 12 months of planning.

Creating 12 new jobs in the process, the new venue is located on Regent Street at the former One Stop Party Shop site.

Leru is the brainchild of co-Owner Milad Rashidi, who is no stranger to the restaurant scene in Leamington.

Milad Rashidi with his team at the new Leru Restaurant & Bar in Leamington. Picture supplied.

Investing even more of his capital and time in the town’s ‘foodie scene’ - he said the new venue is ‘inspired by a desire to bring people together over beautifully crafted dishes and cocktails’.

Milad said: ““Leru is a reflection of everywhere I’ve visited across the globe and the dining experiences I've had.

"I like the mix of European main dishes fused with other global influences and flavours - this also reflects in the interior design with classic European style combining with a diverse tropical theme.”



