'I tried popular Leamington Indian restaurant's award-winning hot and spicy lamb curry and here's what I thought'

Paprika Club in Leamington has been among the town’s kings of curry houses for many years.

And it now has another jewel in its crown.

Always rightfully proud to highlight their achievements, the team at the popular Regent Street Indian restaurant invited me along to sample some of the delights of its menu with a particular emphasis on trying their Asian Curry 2024 Award-winning hot and spicy lamb curry with potato straws.

I was told it could have been hotter than it was served to me but that was fine.

It was well balanced in regard to its spice and hotness and the meat was melt-in-your-mouth delicious with the potatoes adding a crispy and cool element to the dish.

There’s always been more to Paprika Club then top-notch curries though.

For starters, I was served Pani Puri.

This delicious snack is made with hollow and crispy pockets that are usually made from wheat flour.

Each puri is punctured to create a hollow space inside and stuffed cooked chickpeas, finely chopped onions, and tamarind water.

I also had samosa chaat, which is a vegetarian dish consisting of smashed samosas served over a bed of chickpea curry.

It's then topped with layers of yoghurt.

This was followed by Pineapple Shashlik – fresh pineapple cubes, with pepper, and onion marinated with mint lemon and spices cooked in the tandoor, which was a lovely twist on a shish kebab – and succulent mutton chops, marinated with spices cooked in the tandoor and served sizzling on a griddle – beautiful!

The main course consisted of the aforementioned, superb, award-winning lamb curry consisting of slow cooked lamb pieces flavoured with scotch bonnet chillies.

This was accompanied by juicy chicken tikka pieces cooked with peppers, onion and tomato, flavoured with curry leaves and served sizzling on a griddle and chicken biryani made up of chicken pieces, pilau rice, onions, pepper's tossed together with onions and the ‘chef’s secret spices’ and garnished with boiled egg before being covered in a clay pot with covered with naan bread to keep everything succulent.

Of course, a meal at Paprika Club would not be complete without having one of its fantastic naan breads on the side and I was served a special naan topped with peppers, garlic, onion, and coriander.

I was also given a selection of sweet desserts to try, which consisted of gulab jamun set alight with orange liqueur, coconut fob – a wheat pastry filled with coconut – and bundhya, which are super sweet and colourful chickpea flower sweets.

The whole experience made me come away thinking more about the other delightful dishes top class Indian restaurants, such as Paprika, have to offer other than curries and the pride and preparation that is put into them.

Paprika has a growing list of awards.

For the last two years – 2023 and 2024 - it has been crowned the Best Asian Restaurant in Warwickshire and the West Midlands at The Asian Curry Awards.

Before this it was named the Best Restaurant in Warwickshire at the Curry Life Awards in 2021 and 2022.

It’s suitable then that a town with a royal prefix should have ‘Indian restaurant royalty’ like Paprika Club - serving some of the best curries and other dishes for miles around.