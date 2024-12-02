Iconic Leamington bar Wildes has been relaunched in the town centre

An iconic Leamington bar has been relaunched at its location in the cellar of a Grade II listed building in the town centre.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the innovative tech company Appoly Group – which employs more than over 40 people in the town across several businesses - sought a new permanent home, they were captivated by the charm of No.7 Parade.

However, what really captured the new owners' imagination was the “hidden gem beneath the surface” – the historic cellar bar, once a beloved local treasure. Known first as Wildes Wine Bar and later as the Cellar Club, the venue had lain dormant for years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Originally opening its doors in 1976, Wildes was the heart of Leamington’s social scene for decades.

Wildes at The 7. Picture supplied.

After a six-month refurbishment, the cellar bar has been transformed, combining its nostalgic charm with a fresh, modern design and has reopened under the name Wildes at The 7.

The revitalized cellar bar will operate as The 7 during weekdays, functioning as a sophisticated business club.

Guy Stanton, Appoly’s executive chairman, said: “At the 7, entrepreneurs, professionals, and creatives alike will find an inspiring space to co-work, host clients, and attend curated events designed to provoke thought and spark collaboration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The five floors above the cellar are also undergoing extensive refurbishment, and will become Appoly's new headquarters.

These floors will also serve as a tech hub for businesses and startups and Appoly.

Guy added: “This ambitious project marks a thrilling new chapter for Appoly Group.

"Nestled in the heart of Leamington, No. 7 Parade embodies our vision of uniting technology, business, and social interaction in a single, vibrant location.”