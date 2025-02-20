Latest food hygiene inspections in Rugby borough revealed - with half receiving the top mark

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from its latest inspections in the Rugby area, which took place in December, January and February.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And on the whole, it is good news for the borough - 15 of the 30 places inspected received the highest mark, a five-star rating.

Seven places received four stars while three were given a three-star score.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene during the inspection and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

15 of the 30 places inspected received the highest mark, a five-star rating.

The Food Standards Agency gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online to give customers more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of highest to lowest.

Rated 5: The butchers bite at 63 High Street, Hillmorton, Rugby; rated on January 16.

Rated 5: New Leaf Catering Draycote Water Visitor Centre Restaurant at Draycote Water Visitors Centre Draycote Water, Kites Hardwick, Warwickshire; rated on January 6.

Rated 5: Prince Of Wales at Prince Of Wales Drury Lane, Rugby; rated on January 6.

Rated 5: Lazzolli Pizzas and Kebabs at 155b Bilton Road, Bilton, Rugby; rated on January 6.

Rated 5: The Lounge Kitchen and Bar at Clifton Wharf, Clifton Upon Dunsmore; rated on February 14.

Rated 5: Makins Cafe at Makins Fishery Bazzard Road, Wolvey, Warwickshire; rated on February 7.

Rated 5: Spice Lounge at 318 Hillmorton Road, Rugby, Warwickshire; rated on February 5.

Rated 5: Sky Blue Lodge at Sky Blue Lodge Leamington Road, Ryton-On-Dunsmore; rated on February 4.

Rated 5: Salvation Army at Rugby Citadel Bennfield Road, Newbold, Rugby; rated on February 3.

Rated 5: Rugby Workers Club Ltd at 32 Oliver Street, Rugby; rated on February 7.

Rated 5: The Old Smithy at Old Smithy Green Lane, Church Lawford; rated on February 3.

Rated 5: The Oak and Black Dog at 36 Brookside, Stretton-On-Dunsmore; rated on January 27.

Rated 5: Benn Hall at Newbold Road, Rugby; rated on August 22.

Rated 5: Idlydosa Express at 59a High Street, Hillmorton, Rugby; rated on February 14.

Rated 5: Summies House at 3 Bagshaw Close, Ryton-On-Dunsmore; rated on January 22.

Rated 4: Crackerteria, at 15 Market Mall, Rugby; rated on December 9.

Rated 4: Arnie's Batch Bar, at 274 Lawford Road, New Bilton, Rugby; rated on December 12.

Rated 4: Snappy Tomato Pizza, 2a Market Place, Rugby; rated on December 20.

Rated 4: Squirrel Inn, 33 Church Street, Rugby; rated on January 6.

Rated 4: Barnacles Restaurant at Shellfresh Ltd Watling Street, Warwickshire; rated on December 13.

Rated 4: Vally fried chicken, 3 Holbrook Road, Long Lawford, Rugby; rated on December 16.

Rated 4: Coombe Abbey Cafe in the Park/Pub in the Park, at Coombe Abbey Park, Brinklow Road, Combe Fields; rated on December 18.

Rated 3: Hillmorton Manor Hotel, at 78 High Street, Hillmorton, Rugby; rated on January 6.

Rated 3: Malancha at 2 Daventry Road, Dunchurch, Rugby; rated on December 16.

Rated 3: Treacles at Mosaic, at 14 Main Street, Bilton, Rugby; rated on December 12.