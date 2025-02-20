Latest food hygiene inspections in Warwick district revealed - 34 out of 40 receive top mark

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from its latest inspections in the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area, which took place in December, January and February.

And on the whole, it is good news for the district - 34 of 40 places inspected received the highest mark, a five-star rating.

However, two places did receive a two-star score.

The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene during the inspection and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

The Food Standards Agency gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online to give customers more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of highest to lowest.

Rated 5: Gamefinity, at 2a Livery Street, Leamington; rated on November 21.

Rated 5: Bulldog at St Margarets Road, Leamington; rated on December 24

Rated 5: Sizzler at 32a Bath Street, Leamington; rated on January 9

Rated 5: Kenilworth Abbey Club at 4 Abbey Hill, Kenilworth; rated on January 9

Rated 5: Sicilian Pizza & Kebab at 37 High Street, Leamington; rated on January 10

Rated 5: Malt Shovel at Malt Shovel Inn, Lower End, Bubbenhall; rated on January 15

Rated 5: Top Nosh at Ricardo at Ricardo Buildings, 1-3 Southam Road, Radford Semele; rated on January 15

Rated 5: The White Horse at White Horse, 4-6 Clarendon Avenue, Leamington; rated on January 9

Rated 5: The Granville Arms at Granville Arms, 52 Wellesbourne Road, Barford; rated on January 13

Rated 5: Trinity Guild Rugby Football Club, at Samaritan Way, Segro Park; rated on January 17.

Rated 5: Butchers Butties, 6 The Shopping Centre, St Margarets Road, Leamington; rated on January 14.

Rated 5: Evergreen Community Book Cafe at Evergreen School Site 2, Brittain Lane, Warwick; rated on January 29

Rated 5: The Coffee Junction at 1 St Johns, Warwick; rated on January 29

Rated 5: Morning Sunshine Coffee at 36 Castle Hill, Kenilworth; rated on January 27

Rated 5: Lil Greens at 33-35 Abbey End, Kenilworth; rated on January 23

Rated 5: Stoneleigh Deer Park Golf Club at Stoneleigh Deer Park Golf Cour, Coventry Road, Stoneleigh; rated on January 23

Rated 5: Naturally Dippy @ Wildes Wine and Cocktail Bar at 7 Parade, Leamington; rated on January 22

Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee Company at Shires Retail Park, Tachbrook Park Drive, Warwick; rated on January 22

Rated 5: Giggling Squid at 1-3 High Street, Warwick; rated on January 16

Rated 5: Ronnie's of Warwick at 6 Jury Street, Warwick; rated on January 16

Rated 5: Ego@Kenilworth at Unit 2, The Square, Kenilworth; rated on January 14

Rated 5: Guys Cliffe Catering Ltd at Guys Cliffe Masonic Rooms at Guys Cliffe House, Coventry Road, Guys Cliffe; rated on January 22

Rated 5: Cubbington Plaice at 36 Rugby Road, Cubbington; rated on January 14

Rated 5: Blossom Catering at Victoria House, 59 Willes Road, Leamington; rated on February 4

Rated 5: The Games Den at 7 Park Street, Leamington; rated on January 31

Rated 5: The Orange Tree at Birmingham Road, Baddesley Clinton; rated on January 28

Rated 5: Piccolinos at 31 Smith Street, Warwick; rated on January 21

Rated 5: Quaker Community Cafe at 39 High Street, Warwick; rated on January 21

Rated 5: Tuesday Club at St Patricks Club at St Patricks Irish Club Riverside, Adelaide Road, Leamington; rated on February 4

Rated 5: Gail's at 91-93 Regent Street, Leamington; rated on February 5

Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 50 Brook Street, Warwick; rated on February 4

Rated 5: Nomad at Glasshouse, 38 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on January 31

Rated 5: The Boiler Room at 4-6 Victoria Terrace, Leamington; rated on January 29

Rated 5: Jack's Shack at 3c Jury Street, Warwick; rated on February 11

Rated 4: Viallis at 24 Victoria Terrace, Leamington; rated on December 5

Rated 4: Panache Balti at 5 St Johns, Coten End; rated on January 9

Rated 4: Dinkys, at 64 Bath Street, Leamington; rated on December 6.

Rated 4: Thomas James Hotel at 45-47 Bath Street, Leamington; rated on December 5

Rated 2: Mulan Chinese Takeaway at 78 Priory Road, Kenilworth; rated on December 5

Rated 2: Copper Pot at 41-43 Warwick Street, Leamington; rated on November 18