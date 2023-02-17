The House in The Parade has been relaunched by Freespirit and has a new menu and a new programme of live entertainment.

A popular Leamington town centre cocktail bar has re-opened under new ownership.

The House in The Parade has been relaunched by pub company Freespirit and has a new menu and a new programme of live entertainment.

The exterior of The House in Leamington.

Leamington resident Mark Higgs, who owns Freespirit, said he is delighted to add the bar to his company’s growing portfolio which alos includes The Bell at Ladbroke.

Mark said: “Leamington has been on a radar for several years, and when we saw this venue was available last summer, the team and I did everything we could to get the opportunity to make this the next Freespirit pub.

"The House is a cool, funky and energetic little sibling to our traditional pubs. We believe we can really bring something very special to Leamington with great people, amazing drinks, and food – with an awesome vibe.”

The House interior.

The House interior

