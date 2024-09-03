Leamington Food and Drink Festival Returns for its 17th Year this coming weekend
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The festival will take place on Saturday, September 7 and Sunday, September 8, from 10 am to 6 pm.
Visitors can look forward to a culinary extravaganza, with exhibitors serving up the best local and regional food, complemented by a wide variety of drinks.
This free-to-attend event, organized by BID Leamington, will showcase more than 115 exhibitors, including over 40 businesses from the town centre.
New additions to the festival from the Town Centre include Zero Store, Grace & Vine, Turtle Bay, Bodega Cantina, Tavola, No 75, and The Terrace, all of whom will be offering their unique dishes.
In addition to the mouth-watering food and drinks, the festival will feature a range of entertainment.
Highlights include cookery demonstrations at the Live Cookery Theatre by Bia’s Kitchen, Sophie Hyam of Culinary Bites, Russell Allen of Aubrey Allen, and Jess Mooney of Bread for Life.
The Kid’s Cookery School, hosted by Anne Marie Lambert of Get Cooking, will also make a return, inspiring young chefs to get creative in the kitchen.
Music lovers will be entertained throughout the weekend, with performances on the Bandstand from acts including Nicole Wilson, Two Piece Blues, and the ever-popular Room 17 on Saturday.
On Sunday, Nora Bart, Eva Gadd, Monday Nights and The Folly Brothers will take to the stage.
Alison Shaw, BID Leamington Project Manager, said: “The Leamington Food and Drink Festival is a highlight in the town’s event calendar, and we are thrilled to see it return this year.
Our plans are coming together beautifully, and we’ve received fantastic support from both local businesses and those from further afield.
“There truly is something for everyone, from live cookery demonstrations and children’s entertainment to a diverse range of high-quality food and drink.
"We’re excited to welcome back festival favourites as well as introduce some new businesses to the event.
"We look forward to welcoming visitors this coming weekend.”
For more information about the event, visit https://leamingtonfoodfestival.co.uk/