Leamington hotel and Warwick business are up for West Midlands Tourism Awards 2025
Mallory Court Hotel & Spa (Large Hotel of the Year) , Gilks' Garage Café in Kineton (Café/Coffee Shop of the Year) and The Weird Walk of Warwick (New Tourism Business of the Year) have been shortlisted among 37 of the region’s top tourism attractions and businesses competing across 14 categories.
The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony to be held on March 18 at Edgbaston Stadium, where they will be entered into the annual VisitEngland Awards for Excellence for a chance to be recognised at a national level.
The awards are delivered by the West Midlands Growth Company (WMGC) – the region’s destination management agency and lead for the new West Midlands Destination Development Partnership.
Andrew Lovett OBE, chair of the West Midlands Tourism and Hospitality Advisory Board, said: “The West Midlands Tourism Awards have become a highlight in my calendar.
"They provide a fabulous and welcome public opportunity to say thank you to the people who achieve such great things – pushing the bar ever higher to serve visitors to our region with wonderful memories.
"As ever, I am especially in awe of independent tourism and hospitality business owners.
"The stakes are high for them, and they often lead the way with exceptional visitor, delegate, guest, and diner experiences.
“With the West Midlands firmly fixing its position at the heart of sport in the UK, after high-profile global fixtures and tournaments this year, it feels absolutely right to host the awards ceremony at Edgbaston Stadium.
"I know they will put on a great show.
“Congratulations and thank you to everyone who put their venue to the test by putting themselves forward for an award this year.
"The nominees can be particularly proud of reaching the shortlist.”
More people visited the West Midlands last year than ever before, with the region attracting 145.4 million tourists in 2023, an increase of more than four million people from the previous 12 months. Tourism currently contributes £16.3 billion to the region’s economy, supporting 143,988 jobs.