Kenilworth dog rehoming centre reopens after cases of potentially fatal canine virus

Dogs Trust Kenilworth is re-opening its doors to visitors tomorrow (Saturday September 28) after cases of the potentially fatal Canine Parvovirus (Parvo) were found at the rehoming centre in Honiley earlier this month.

The centre had to close on September 10 meaning that its dogs had to spend much longer in kennels than hoped.

And it has now put out an urgent rehoming appeal, calling on people to help find these dogs new homes and change their lives.

Alison Creaton, assistant manager at Dogs Trust Kenilworth, said: “We want to thank our supporters for their continued support and patience over the last few weeks.

Dogs Trust Kenilworth is reopening on Saturday September 28 after it had to close temporarily due to cases of the potentially fatal Canine Parvovirus (Parvo). Picture supplied.

"We are also incredibly grateful to all our staff who have worked tirelessly over the last two weeks to look after the dogs in our care under difficult circumstances.

“Due to the unexpected temporary closure, we have been unable to rehome our dogs over the last two weeks, and we are now urgently seeking homes for them.

“We’d like anyone looking to welcome a dog into their lives to come and visit us at the centre, meet our dogs, and help them all find a happy place in a new home in time for Christmas.”

Measures used by the centre to contain the virus included limiting contact with members of staff, barrier nursing and keeping the dogs entertained, yet isolated while cleaning took place.

Throughout the closure, support from the community played a significant role in keeping spirits high among the dogs, with many supporters donating toys, treats and sensory items.

In a statement, Dogs Trust said: “We are very happy to announce that from Saturday September 28, Dogs Trust Kenilworth will re-open to the public.

“Swift action to close the centre after a confirmed case of Canine Parvovirus ensured that no other dogs were put at risk. We are pleased to report that none of our dogs are showing symptoms and are doing well.

“Thanks to the generosity of supporters, and the local community, we were able to provide an extra special time for our dogs during the centre closure with special enrichment toys and even more treats. We can’t thank you enough.

"We continue to practice enhanced cleaning around the centre.

“As always we would like to remind visitors that ensuring your dogs are fully vaccinated before any visit is always advisable."

“Adoptions will now resume, and we have lots of dogs very ready to meet their perfect match.

"We are open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12 pm – 4 pm. We look forward to welcoming you back to the centre, with no appointment needed.”

For adoption advice, to meet dogs who could be a perfect match, or for more information, visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/kenilworth