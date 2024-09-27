Lebanon: At the heart of the conflict a Leamington woman is leading a humanitarian aid effort

Anna Chilvers. Credit: Medair

An international humanitarian aid worker from Leamington is leading the efforts of the organisation she works for in tackling the crisis in Lebanon.

Anna Chilvers, who is Medair’s country director in Lebanon, has said that, in recent days, thousands of families and children have become displaced as a result of an escalation of the conflict.

Monday (September 23) marked one of the darkest days in Lebanon for many years as waves of Israeli airstrikes across the country resulted in the loss of over 558 lives, including 50 children, with more than 1,835 people injured.

Anna Chilvers, who has led Medair’s team in Lebanon for nearly five years now, has responded to a series of crises including the conflict in Syria, the Beirut port explosion, Covid-19, the economic collapse, a cholera outbreak and now this.

She said: “The situation has been slowly escalating over the past year, but the extent of the airstrikes in the past few days confirms that the conflict has entered a new phase.

"Our focus is now on emergency response and providing immediate, life-saving assistance.”

This sharp escalation in conflict is driving significant displacement in a country that already hosts the highest number of refugees per capita in the world, with thousands more families forced to flee their homes in the past few days.

Medair says that this is an alarming development that not only increases humanitarian needs and reduces people’s access to essential services, but severely disrupts the delivery of aid to those who need it most.

With the most pressing needs including shelter, healthcare and safety for families, Medair has immediately launched an emergency response and is taking every possible opportunity to help.

Anna Chilvers added: “We’re operating in an unpredictable environment where we need to balance the need to provide life-saving aid with the importance of keeping our team members safe.

"It’s a really challenging situation that is deeply affecting our staff members and their families, many of whom live within Bekaa Valley.

"One of our staff members living in the Bekaa told us that they and their family no longer feel safe anywhere.”

Medair is a Christian humanitarian organisation that responds to conflict, disease and disasters “so that the world’s most vulnerable and hard-to-reach people can live with dignity and hope”.