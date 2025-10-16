Mother and son team are the new managers of popular Kenilworth pub The Lion

Published 16th Oct 2025
A mother and son team have introduced themselves as the new managers of a popular Kenilworth town centre pub.

Posting on the Facebook page for The Lion in Warwick Road, Danielle and Regan have said: “Hello everyone.

"We’re Danielle and Regan — your new – and slightly mischievous - mother-and-son management duo here at The Lion.

“We’re proud to be running this family pub where kids, pooches, and good vibes are all very welcome.

Mother and son team Danielle and Regan have introduced themselves as the new managers of The Lion pub in Kenilworth town centre.placeholder image
"This Halloween, we’ve gone all out with spooky decorations — so bring your little monsters in to pick their treats and carve their very own miniature pumpkins.

“Oh, and a little bonus -bar snacks are now available and food is on its way very soon.

"So you’ll have even more reasons to stick around for ‘just one more’.

“Pop in for a pint, a laugh and a warm welcome - we can’t wait to meet you all and to keep The Lion roaring.”

