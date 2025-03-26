No five star ratings in Rugby's latest food hygiene inspections - here are the latest scores

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from its latest inspections in the Rugby area, which took place across January and February.

There were no five star ratings this time - and there was a two-star score.

The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene observed during the inspection by Rugby Borough Council officers and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of the best ratings and the date they were inspected:

Rated 4: The Blue Pig, Wolvey; rated on January 17.

Rated 4: The Stag And Pheasant, 27 Main Street, Newton; rated on January 21.

Rated 4: Bramcote Driving Range Limited, Wolvey; rated on January 24.

Rated 4: Birdingbury Club, Main Street, Birdingbury; rated on February 10.

Rated 3: Double Happiness, 107 Cambridge Street, Rugby; rated on February 7.

Rated 2: Brandon Club, Brandon; rated on January 24.