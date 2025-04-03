'Nomads' want their new Leamington cocktail bar to become one of country's best

The Nomad team: Hares, Ammiras and Romain carrying Beka the bar's 'Head of Mixology' and Bar Manager. Credit: PHOTOZY LTD

Business partners from various parts of the world are hoping that the new cocktail bar they have opened in Leamington town centre becomes one of the best in the country.

Hares, from Afghanistan, Ammiras, from Iran and Romain from France, now all live in and around Leamington and opened Nomad at 38 Warwick Street a few months ago.

They gave the bar the name because they all travelled from afar before settling in and around Leamington.

Romain said: “We are working hard to become one of the best cocktail bars in Warwickshire if not England.

"The idea of opening a place like Nomad came out of frustration after multiple trips abroad over the years where we discovered amazing restaurants, hotel bars and of course cocktail bars.

"I said to my friend and business partner Amir - who owns Elma, Tartine and Jomo in town - why can't we have places like that in Leamington?

"Several month later, we had the opportunity to create a place just like that after meeting with a key person, Hares, who later became the third business partner in the story.

"We are also lucky to have Beka as head of mixology with us on the journey journey - he is the fourth nomad.

“He is the secret sauce and the designer of our curated classic and signature menu.

"We liked the name Nomad for many reasons - one, we are three friends coming from three corners of the world and, two, we want people to travel with us.

"Customers need to feel like they are abroad, on holiday, relaxing and experiencing great flavours, wild elegance, lush greenery, intimate spaces, and handcrafted cocktails inspired by our travels each telling a story of faraway places and unforgettable nights.

“As written on our website - ‘you don’t need to travel far to experience something new’.

"At Nomad, we want people to sit back, relax and take their time - they are in the ‘Nomad Time Zone’.

"It is extremely rewarding to see the delighted faces of people trying a cocktail for the first time.”

For more information about Nomad visit https://nomad-lounge.co.uk/