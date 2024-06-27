Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Earlier this month, we reported that Fleur De Lys in Lowsonford had been named among the top 100 Restaurants for Outdoor Dining in 2024 by OpenTable.

The popular historic Warwickshire village pub had been praised for being ‘ideally situated for walkers and ramblers who wish to explore the canal towpath or a variety of local walks’ and for its ‘great homemade food and inviting atmosphere’.

Last weekend, with British summertime finally arriving, was the ideal time to experience this for ourselves.

Wanting to build up an appetite before our lunch, my partner and I took a stroll up and around a loop along the towpath which was really easy to get to from the pub.

The Fleur De Lys in Lowsonford. Credit: WE ARE // THE CLARKES

It was lovely passing several people on canal barges along the way who were peacefully enjoying the sunshine.

We sat outside and noted the children’s playground and football goals in the pub’s garden, which make it very family friendly.

Our starters were crispy whitebait with salad garnish and tartare sauce and the chicken liver and brandy parfait with red onion marmalade and ciabatta – both were suitably light and tasty.

The Fleur De Lys in Lowsonford. Credit: We Are // The Clarkes.

The pub takes pride in its range of pies, which first started being made at the pub during the 1950s.

I had a steak and stilton pie which had a rich and hearty filling encased in lovely buttery pastry and served with chunky chips, a mix of vegetables and a large jug of gravy.

It was lovely.

My partner chose the pan seared tuna steak, which was served with an ample salad of olvies, green beans, boiled egg, achovies, coriander and lime and with sautéed potatoes – a busy main dish with a variety of textures and flavours.

No summer afternoon is complete without ice cream and my partner had a duo including strawberry and mint choc chip while I also really enjoyed my sweet warm treacle tart served with lashings of caramel sauce and a dollop of honeycomb.

Upon leaving the pub after our really nice meal, the shift manager apologetically mentioned to me that we had caught them were ‘very busy’.

I told him that it just showed that the Fleur De Lys is very popular and deservedly so.

The pub is hosting the Fleur Fest festival supporting Molly Olly’s Wishes this weekend.