Serving up masterpieces from its new location in the heart of Warwick: our review of Tasca Dali

Last month Warwick mainstay restaurant Tasca Dali relocated from the High Street premises it had occupied for 12 years to a new, more central, site in Market Place.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boosted by the move, which co-owner Alejandro ‘Alex’ Clayton vowed would not only allow the restaurant to serve more diners but also ‘secure its presence in the town for at least another 20 years’, Tasca Dali invited us to show why - in an ever-challenging industry – it continues to be so successful.

With the summer coming to an end, Tasca Dali evokes that feeling of being abroad in a warmer climate regardless which season we’re currently in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tasca Dali in Warwick. Picture supplied.

And, more importantly, the Spanish cuisine it serves over a five-course set tasting menu is wonderful.

Like the great artist Salvador Dali, whom Tasca Dali plays tribute to in both its name and some of the paintings it has on display, the creations it makes have the feeling of a masterpiece about them.

The smorgasbord of ingredients, herbs, spices and flavours - including giant olives, Spanish ham, goats cheese, boiled eggs, lentils, ginger, sea bream, ribs and a gorgeous almond - tart across the five dishes is a delight for those with an eclectic palate.

So much care and attention has been put into each

The interior of Tasca Dali and some of the dishes on its five-course taster menu. Pictures supplied.

And it’s all served at a calm pace so the meal can be enjoyed over two or more hours.

We hope that Tasca Dali’s change of location does indeed ensure it continues to thrive in Warwick.

Because it offers at top class Spanish dining experience in the heart of the town.