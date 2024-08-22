Warwick restaurant owner says move will secure presence in the town for at least another 20 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An award-winning Spanish restaurant that’s been a mainstay for Warwick diners for 12 years, has moved to new site.

Tasca Dali, which was in High Street for 12 years, has reopened in the unit previously occupied for 26 years by Totally Thai, in Market Place.

While the location has changed, the rest has stayed the same, including most of the team, headed up by manager Jorge ´George´ Triana and Head Chef José ‘Jonny’ Darias Delgado, who pride themselves on authentic and traditional Spanish cooking methods, specialising in tapas and paella.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An award-winning Spanish restaurant that’s been a mainstay for Warwick diners for 12 years, has moved to new site in the main square. Photo supplied

Jorge has also become co-owner in the business, is helped in the kitchen by Rafa Liste Toledo, and in front of house, by Nohemi Ramos, all of whom have been with Tasca for more than seven years.

With no menu in the traditional sense, diners are instead treated to five-course taster menu consisting of whatever is fresh and in season.

Most of the ingredients including cheeses, hams, chorizos, olive oils sourced from Spain, along with locally sourced meats and fish from Cornwall.

Co-owner Alejandro ‘Alex’ Clayton vows the move will not only allow them to welcome more diners, but more importantly, secure the restaurant’s presence in the town for at least another 20 years.

Inside the new restaurant. Photo supplied

He said: “The idea of serving the community for us is very important. When the opportunity came to open the old Totally Thai in an area with a little more footfall, we could not say no.

“We are a restaurant first and a business second.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our motivation has always been to create a fun and relaxed eating experience by offering amazing food traditionally cooked with no additives or microwaves involved whatsoever.

"We cook in the traditional Spanish way, the same methods and techniques of our ancestors and foregrandmothers, the same way that we have been preparing meals in our homes for generations.”

With no menu in the traditional sense, diners are instead treated to five-course taster menu consisting of whatever is fresh and in season. Most of the ingredients including cheeses, hams, chorizos, olive oils sourced from Spain, along with locally sourced meats and fish from Cornwall. Photo supplied

"Above all, we stay true to our commitment to never compromising on the quality of our raw ingredients or our way of cooking.

“All we do differently these days is accommodate those who are allergic to certain ingredients or who have specific dietary requirements. We are passionate about what we do but share and include everyone – as long as we know in advance.

“We believe that eating is a sensory experience so it’s sight, it’s sound, its people, it’s food, it’s taste, it’s smell, it’s a lot of things wrapped up into one experience.”

Tasca Dali boasts a clutch of Restaurant Guru Awards from its 12 years in High Street, plus Spanish Restaurant of the Year accolade in a recent Birmingham Restaurant Awards.

Alex added: “We can host up to 25 people in the front of the restaurant while still offering enough space for other smaller parties to come in which is something we couldn’t really do in the previous smaller premises.

“It was always a shame to say goodbye to the old premises, which were up for sale, but unfortunately it was the only way we could stay in the game for the next 20 years and now we can welcome even more people into our ‘home.’

“So far the feedback has been really positive as people realise we are offering the same amazing service and food that we have always done, but just with even more space and comfort.

"We even have a different ladies and gents toilet now!

“We are a small fiercely independent eatery and we want to stay that way. Huge sacrifices have paid off and looking after our team and those that eat with us, is what it is all about.”

For more information go to: https://www.tascadali.com/