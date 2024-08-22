'Long delays on major route will become the norm if Barford Quarry goes ahead' say campaigners

The campaign group ‘Stop the Barford Quarry’ said that the temporary lights caused long delays on the route, which could become a regular occurrence if the proposed quarry application by Smiths Concrete for a 220-acre sand and gravel quarry near the villages of Barford and Wasperton gets planning approval from Warwickshire County Council. Photo supplied

Campaigners trying to stop a quarry near Barford going ahead say long delays on a major route through south Warwickshire will become the norm if plans are approved.

Recently there have been temporary traffic lights on the A429 between Barford and Wellesbourne.

The campaign group ‘Stop the Barford Quarry’ said that the temporary lights caused long delays on the route, which could become a regular occurrence if the proposed quarry application by Smiths Concrete for a 220-acre sand and gravel quarry near the villages of Barford and Wasperton gets planning approval from Warwickshire County Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson from ‘Stop the Barford Quarry’ said: “The temporary three-way lights located opposite the A429 Wasperton turn resulted in 30-minute tailbacks past Barford towards the M40 Junction 15/A46 roundabout and down towards Wellesbourne.

“The temporary lights prove the effect permanent lights at that location will have if the quarry goes ahead and that tailbacks will be even longer with the addition of heavy slow-moving aggregate lorries entering and leaving the quarry site six days a week from 7am up to 7pm.

“Smiths Concrete states that 60 per cent of its 200 lorries a day entering and leaving the site will travel up the single-carriageway A429 towards the busy Longbridge roundabout junction serving the M40 Junction15 and the A46 Warwick bypass.

“This roundabout is already operating close to capacity and is frequently at a standstill during peak periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Statutory Consultee Highways England’s report to Warwickshire County Council imposes restrictions on the lorry movements but fails to set out how this would be monitored.

“The other 40 per cent of the lorries will travel down the A429 towards Wellesbourne and beyond, affecting the main route to the Cotswolds, a vital artery and diversion route for the M40 for local towns and villages down as far as Cirencester.”

Ray Chambers, Smiths Concrete general manager, has said that Smiths is confident that the proposals are robust, the mitigation measures are extensive and that the quarry is “much needed”.

Smiths has included the relevant links to the plans on its website at: https://www.smithsconcrete.co.uk/wasperton/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The application by Smiths Concrete is set to proceed to the phase soon with another consultation period.

The campaign group is urging people to get involved and submit their comments when the consultation launches.

A spokesperson said: “When it opens, this second consultation period will offer a window of just three weeks when objections can be submitted to the council.

A new website https://stopthebarfordquarry.org/quarry/ has been launched to enable everyone across the region likely to be affected to sign up to add their comments to the 2,500 already submitted to Warwickshire County Council last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Due to the way the consultation process works, everyone who will be affected by the proposed quarry and its effects on A429 traffic and the M40 J15/A46 roundabout should comment, including those who have objected already.

"We – the newly formed Sand and Gravel Committee of the Barford Residents’ Association – are currently delivering 11,000 leaflets to households from Warwick down to Halford that use the A429.”