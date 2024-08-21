"It's excellent and a real talking point" - residents react to new ten-metre high mural in Leamington (with video)

By Oliver Williams
Published 21st Aug 2024, 14:48 BST
Residents have reacted to the completion of the stunning new ten-metre mural in Leamington.

The ten-metre high painting by Brink Contemporary Arts is a two-dimensional extension of the arboretum in Wych Elm Drive, which was originally created by Dr John Hitchman, as part of the former hospital grounds.

The property that the mural adorns is also part of Hitchman's legacy, as the building was erected as a school house.

The mural can be viewed in Tachbrook Street near St John the Baptist church.

The new mural in Leamington. Credit: Mike Baker.The new mural in Leamington. Credit: Mike Baker.
Resident Barbara Robinson said: “It’s brilliant, fantastic.

"It’s a great talking point and it’s nice that it ties in with the history of Dr Hitchman.”

Naomi Bishop is another who admires the piece and the other art works as part of Brink’s Leamington Mural Festival.

She said; “The quality of the street at in our town is amazing.

The Lady of Shrubland Street has been a real talking point and inspiration for the children of at the primary school opposite.

"This latest mural is not only beautiful but reflects an important part of our town’s history.”

Unfortunately work on the mural was halted after one of the artists was injured during the creative process, having been stung in the eye by a bee from an adjacent nest.

The work was conceived and designed by Leamington Mural Festival curator Tim Robottom (aka Lord Numb) and painted predominantly by Gordon Landsbourgh (aka Mig29).

The creation of the mural was made possible by the support of The Leamington Society, Plantool and Dulux Leamington.

For more about Dr Hitchman visit https://leamingtonhistory.co.uk/dr-john-hitchman-1805-1867/

